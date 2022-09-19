Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
KSLA
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Sept. 20 around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E 70th Street. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. Units with Shreveport’s police and fire...
KTBS
Walker Road homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A large number of police officers gathered at a shooting scene in the 1100 block of Looney Street in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, at least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department were called out to Looney Street between Norma Avenue and Elder Street about an armed person. Police officials say there was an argument between two families, which led to one person being shot. That person was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew to be DNA tested
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the skeletal remains discovered by a work crew in July are to be DNA tested. According to authorities, the remains were sent to an anthropological lab a few days after they were discovered on July 27. This announcement comes after the first […]
KTBS
Civil Service Board formalizes Estess demotion from Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- While an attorney for Chris Estess considers an appeal of his removal as this city's police chief, there's new formal action against him. The Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board of Bossier City approved personnel action papers. The board did not say what those papers contained. They're believed to include Estess' demotion and placement on paid administrative leave.
KSLA
Bullet lodged in home’s window frame recovered from scene of officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 has learned that a bullet from a recent officer-involved shooting hit a home in the Twelve Oaks subdivision, where the incident happened on Sept. 14. Louisiana State Police troopers recovered the bullet Tuesday morning (Sept. 20); it’s believed to be from the shooting...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
Shreveport apartment complex suffers heavy damage in overnight fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An apartment complex suffered significant damage in a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport. It happened just after midnight at The Aspen in the 9000 block of Baird Road in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from one of the units.
KSLA
Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June. Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”
KTBS
One person seriously injured from shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Shreveport Monday night. Shreveport police said multiple shots were fired near Walker Road and Mackey Lane around 7:30 p.m. According to police no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
KTBS
Power outage prompts early dismissal at Shreveport high school
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Woodlawn High School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their children at this time. Buses have begun running full routes for bus riders. SWEPCO expects a full restoration of power later this afternoon and school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
KTBS
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters remained on the scene of that massive blaze at a downtown building early Thursday. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Humphree's/Sportspage at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. Early Thursday, Spring Street remained...
2 Longview students arrested for allegedly making ‘threats of violence’ toward schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A middle school and a high school student in Longview were taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday after police were made aware of alleged threats made by the students to campuses in the city, officials said. According to Longview Police Department, the allegations were investigated by members […]
KLTV
Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
52 Taken In To Custody Just Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
There were 11 people arrested by BCSO last week, however, there were an additional 41 people arrested by other law enforcement agencies and turned over to BCSO, and every day had at least one Assault investigation except Monday. Thank goodness one day was slow last week. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Authorities warn of fentanyl being distributed in East Texas
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that fentanyl is being distributed in East Texas and they mentioned how dangerous this drug can be. Fentanyl can be used to treat patients with severe pain, and it can be highly addictive, said officials. This drug affects the central nervous system […]
Panola County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate human skeletal remains found near Sabine River
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office is seeking to determine the identity of skeletal human remains found in Panola County near the Sabine River over the summer. The sheriff's office said work crew discovered the remains in a wooded area near the Sabine River on July...
KTBS
Port of Caddo-Bossier to host tenant job fair Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday. The event will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport. Many Port tenants will be in attendance, looking for...
Comments / 3