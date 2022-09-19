ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after oil well accident in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Sept. 20 around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E 70th Street. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. Units with Shreveport’s police and fire...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Walker Road homicide victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jefferson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSLA

Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A large number of police officers gathered at a shooting scene in the 1100 block of Looney Street in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, at least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department were called out to Looney Street between Norma Avenue and Elder Street about an armed person. Police officials say there was an argument between two families, which led to one person being shot. That person was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Civil Service Board formalizes Estess demotion from Bossier City police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- While an attorney for Chris Estess considers an appeal of his removal as this city's police chief, there's new formal action against him. The Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board of Bossier City approved personnel action papers. The board did not say what those papers contained. They're believed to include Estess' demotion and placement on paid administrative leave.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Smith
KTBS

Shreveport apartment complex suffers heavy damage in overnight fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - An apartment complex suffered significant damage in a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport. It happened just after midnight at The Aspen in the 9000 block of Baird Road in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from one of the units.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June. Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

One person seriously injured from shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Shreveport Monday night. Shreveport police said multiple shots were fired near Walker Road and Mackey Lane around 7:30 p.m. According to police no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Power outage prompts early dismissal at Shreveport high school

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Woodlawn High School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their children at this time. Buses have begun running full routes for bus riders. SWEPCO expects a full restoration of power later this afternoon and school...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferson Police
KTBS

Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters remained on the scene of that massive blaze at a downtown building early Thursday. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Humphree's/Sportspage at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. Early Thursday, Spring Street remained...
KLTV

Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
MARSHALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Port of Caddo-Bossier to host tenant job fair Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Port of Caddo-Bossier will host a job fair for its tenants on Wednesday. The event will take place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Regional Commerce Center, located at 6000 Doug Attaway Boulevard in Shreveport. Many Port tenants will be in attendance, looking for...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy