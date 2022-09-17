ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
MilitaryTimes

Machine gun missing at California Army post

Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
Rolling Stone

The Justice Department Got Creative to Rid the Army of a Self-Avowed ‘Nazi’

Up until a week ago, Killian Mackeith Ryan was a rank-and-file soldier in the Army’s 82nd Airborne. But behind the scenes, according to court papers filed by federal prosecutors, he was a self-avowed racist who was communicating with other online extremists and claiming he’d joined the military to practice killing black people. Now that extremism has come to light, and Ryan’s military career appears to be over — and his legal trouble is just beginning. Ryan, a 21-year-old who’d been stationed in North Carolina, was arrested on August 26, shortly after the army discharged him for misconduct, according to an Army...
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: 75th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Air Force (Part 1)

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. The 75th anniversary of the founding of the United States Air Force (USAF) occurred on September 18, 2022. The “birthday” of this branch of the United States armed forces was and is being celebrated by millions across the nation and the world. FreightWaves also celebrates this anniversary and salutes the men and women who currently serve and those who have served our nation as members of the United States Air Force and its predecessors.
ProPublica

Congresswoman Calls for Examination of Military Pretrial Confinement

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. This article is co-published with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan local newsroom that informs and engages with Texans, and with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military. Sign up for newsletters from The Texas Tribune and Military Times.
The Independent

The US Space Force reveals its official song

All of the uniformed service branches in the United States have their own official Song:The Marines have the “Marine Hymn,” the Army sings “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” and officers of the Uniformed Public Health Service march to “The March of the US Public Health Service.” Now the newest services branch, the US Space Force, can add its own musical theme to the mix, as Space Force chief Gen. Jay Raymond unveiled the tune “Semper Supra” Tuesday during a keynote at the 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland.We have an official song!"Semper Supra" was revealed during @SpaceForceCSO Gen....
americanmilitarynews.com

The Air Force has a plan to #fixourcomputers and more

The Air Force’s chief information officer wants to do less spot-fixing of IT problems that pop up, and more to make networks, devices, and tools more reliable. And she knows that’s no easy lift. “We have the best pilots in the world, we have incredible air platforms. But...
theodysseyonline.com

The History of Military Coffee

In the U.S. military coffee is a staple for many troops. It's not kept in a secure room or encrypted on a network but is found in the hands of sailors who are off watch and in mugs on messy workstations. It's served in chow halls around the world. If the Taliban or Al-Qaida poisoned our coffee supply, our troops would be rendered useless in less than a day.
