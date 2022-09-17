Read full article on original website
Biden declared the pandemic over, but unvaxxed Air Force pilots are still grounded
Despite President Biden's assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over," unvaccinated Air Force pilots seeking religious accommodations to the vaccine mandate are still being prohibited from flying, despite those with medical exemptions being able to perform their usual duties. Biden said during an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes Sunday: "The...
US soldier kicked out of Army after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
A former soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology.
Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War
Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
MilitaryTimes
Machine gun missing at California Army post
Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force colonel on video: ‘Stop hiring middle-aged white dudes’
A video resurfaced last week of a U.S. Air Force colonel giving his advice to stop hiring middle-aged white people, especially “dudes.”. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. The video, originally taken in February, showed...
America’s Most Elite Special Forces
Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
Leaked data reveals military members within anti-government Oath Keepers Group
A leaked dataset has revealed the names and information of active duty military members within the Oath Keepers group, whose leader has been charged with seditious conspiracy.
MilitaryTimes
Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison
In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
Ex-soldier said he enlisted in the Army to become 'more proficient in killing' Black people, authorities allege
A former soldier who is federally charged with lying in his application for a security clearance said he enlisted in the Army so he’d be “more proficient in killing” Black people, prosecutors allege. Killian M. Ryan, who was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, held the rank...
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
Hundreds of politicians, military personnel, and police are on the membership list of the extremist Oath Keepers group
The Oath Keepers' membership list contained more than 38,000 names, including 373 members of law enforcement and 81 people running for public office.
States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military
While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
CNET
It's the US Air Force's 75th Anniversary: Take a Look at the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
The Justice Department Got Creative to Rid the Army of a Self-Avowed ‘Nazi’
Up until a week ago, Killian Mackeith Ryan was a rank-and-file soldier in the Army’s 82nd Airborne. But behind the scenes, according to court papers filed by federal prosecutors, he was a self-avowed racist who was communicating with other online extremists and claiming he’d joined the military to practice killing black people. Now that extremism has come to light, and Ryan’s military career appears to be over — and his legal trouble is just beginning. Ryan, a 21-year-old who’d been stationed in North Carolina, was arrested on August 26, shortly after the army discharged him for misconduct, according to an Army...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics: 75th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Air Force (Part 1)
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. The 75th anniversary of the founding of the United States Air Force (USAF) occurred on September 18, 2022. The “birthday” of this branch of the United States armed forces was and is being celebrated by millions across the nation and the world. FreightWaves also celebrates this anniversary and salutes the men and women who currently serve and those who have served our nation as members of the United States Air Force and its predecessors.
ProPublica
Congresswoman Calls for Examination of Military Pretrial Confinement
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. This article is co-published with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan local newsroom that informs and engages with Texans, and with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military. Sign up for newsletters from The Texas Tribune and Military Times.
The US Space Force reveals its official song
All of the uniformed service branches in the United States have their own official Song:The Marines have the “Marine Hymn,” the Army sings “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” and officers of the Uniformed Public Health Service march to “The March of the US Public Health Service.” Now the newest services branch, the US Space Force, can add its own musical theme to the mix, as Space Force chief Gen. Jay Raymond unveiled the tune “Semper Supra” Tuesday during a keynote at the 2022 Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland.We have an official song!"Semper Supra" was revealed during @SpaceForceCSO Gen....
americanmilitarynews.com
The Air Force has a plan to #fixourcomputers and more
The Air Force’s chief information officer wants to do less spot-fixing of IT problems that pop up, and more to make networks, devices, and tools more reliable. And she knows that’s no easy lift. “We have the best pilots in the world, we have incredible air platforms. But...
theodysseyonline.com
The History of Military Coffee
In the U.S. military coffee is a staple for many troops. It's not kept in a secure room or encrypted on a network but is found in the hands of sailors who are off watch and in mugs on messy workstations. It's served in chow halls around the world. If the Taliban or Al-Qaida poisoned our coffee supply, our troops would be rendered useless in less than a day.
Military Bowl Foundation provides grant to Marine Corps vet teacher
The Military Bowl Foundation, in partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation, provided a $1,000 grant to a Marine Corps veteran teacher.
