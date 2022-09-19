ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Men's Soccer Upended By Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Delaware's men's soccer was defeated by Lehigh, 1-0, on Tuesday at Ulrich Sports Complex. The Blue Hens' and Mountain Hawks both kept each others' offense at bay, as there were a combined three shots on goal in the first 45 minutes. Alonso Rodriguez recorded both shots on goal for the Blue Hens, while Adam Vik recorded a save in his only opportunity.
Women’s Soccer Preview: UNCW and CofC

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women's soccer team opens up Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) this Thursday at UNCW, followed by a match at College of Charleston. What You Need to Know:. The Blue Hens are 1-5-3 entering conference play. Delaware leads the all-time series against UNCW, 11-9-2....
Men's Soccer Preview: Lehigh

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware men's soccer team will head up the road to Lehigh on Tuesday for a non-conference matchup at 6:00 p.m. Delaware opened its season with a 2-0 win over Mount St. Mary's on Thursday, August 25, giving head coach Tommy McMenemy his first career victory. The Blue Hens also defeated George Washington on Sept. 13 behind two goals by Sam Donnellan. Delaware and Saint Joseph's played to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 6.
FOX Sports

College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova

Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
mainlinetoday.com

The $90 Million Story of Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School

Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School comes with features one might find at an independent school with its $90 million build. Sarah Stout’s official title in the Lower Merion School District is principal at Black Rock Middle School, the educational palace in Villanova that opens its doors on the old Clairemont Farm/Morris Clothier Estate along Montgomery Avenue this school year. But listen to her talk about the new space, and it’s easy to imagine her in sales. That’s how much she loves the place.
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco

Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
Marilyn Johnson

What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River Waterfront

One of Philadelphia's largest and longest-running fall festivals is back. Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22, to Saturday, October 29, 2022. The expansive outdoor dining destination converts into an autumn wonderland with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers, and much more.
Hidden City Philadelphia

A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
975thefanatic.com

14 Fall Festivals & Events Happening this October

October will be here before we know it and there are already a bunch of events planned all over the Delaware Valley! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!. 14th Annual South Street Oktoberfest. 700 Block of South Street. Saturday, October 1, 2022.
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
