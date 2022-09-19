Read full article on original website
bluehens.com
Men's Soccer Upended By Lehigh
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Delaware's men's soccer was defeated by Lehigh, 1-0, on Tuesday at Ulrich Sports Complex. The Blue Hens' and Mountain Hawks both kept each others' offense at bay, as there were a combined three shots on goal in the first 45 minutes. Alonso Rodriguez recorded both shots on goal for the Blue Hens, while Adam Vik recorded a save in his only opportunity.
bluehens.com
Women’s Soccer Preview: UNCW and CofC
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women's soccer team opens up Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) this Thursday at UNCW, followed by a match at College of Charleston. What You Need to Know:. The Blue Hens are 1-5-3 entering conference play. Delaware leads the all-time series against UNCW, 11-9-2....
bluehens.com
Men's Soccer Preview: Lehigh
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware men's soccer team will head up the road to Lehigh on Tuesday for a non-conference matchup at 6:00 p.m. Delaware opened its season with a 2-0 win over Mount St. Mary's on Thursday, August 25, giving head coach Tommy McMenemy his first career victory. The Blue Hens also defeated George Washington on Sept. 13 behind two goals by Sam Donnellan. Delaware and Saint Joseph's played to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 6.
Doylestown Native, Central Bucks West Grad Has Historic Round At the Beginning of His College Golf Career
The Bucks County native had a record-breaking start to his golf career.Image via iStock. A Bucks County native is garnering the attention of the golf world after a stellar first session during his freshman year of college. Jack Hirsh wrote about the up-and-coming star for Golf.
FOX Sports
College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova
Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
thedp.com
Penn students reflect on memories of Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble after relocation announcement
Philadelphia’s flagship Barnes and Noble location on 18th and Walnut streets will relocate a few blocks south to 17th and Chestnut streets, contributing to a post-pandemic retail metamorphosis in the city. Located just east of the Schuylkill River, the present location — containing three floors of retail and an...
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
mainlinetoday.com
The $90 Million Story of Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School
Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School comes with features one might find at an independent school with its $90 million build. Sarah Stout’s official title in the Lower Merion School District is principal at Black Rock Middle School, the educational palace in Villanova that opens its doors on the old Clairemont Farm/Morris Clothier Estate along Montgomery Avenue this school year. But listen to her talk about the new space, and it’s easy to imagine her in sales. That’s how much she loves the place.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco
Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River Waterfront
One of Philadelphia's largest and longest-running fall festivals is back. Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22, to Saturday, October 29, 2022. The expansive outdoor dining destination converts into an autumn wonderland with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers, and much more.
A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
975thefanatic.com
14 Fall Festivals & Events Happening this October
October will be here before we know it and there are already a bunch of events planned all over the Delaware Valley! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!. 14th Annual South Street Oktoberfest. 700 Block of South Street. Saturday, October 1, 2022.
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
Here's why West Chester's OutFest was canceled
According to West Chester Borough Council President Michael Stefano, many of the emails about the event were filled with hate.
Pa. steak shop wins ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ honors
The residents in Parkside have known what a great cheesesteak and/or hoagie tastes like for ages. But now, the rest of the world will soon catch up. According to 6ABC, Phil & Jim’s Steaks & Hoagies in Delaware County was just awarded the “Best Hoagie on Earth” prize by Food Network Magazine.
Mercury
Seeing his son coach against Eagles will be surreal moment for Delaware County’s Bill O’Connell
PHILADELPHIA — Right around the opening kickoff Monday night, amid the chants of “E-A-G-L-E-S” rocking Lincoln Financial Field, Bill O’Connell’s life will flash before him. All-City defensive back on the 1972 St. James City Championship football team. Bulldog in special operations with the FBI. Above...
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
PhillyBite
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
Malvern’s Camilla Hall Remains a Powerhouse of Peace in the Backyard of Chester County
Camilla Hall.Image via Camilla Hall. As fall approaches, many seasonal festivities happen in the county’s backyard, such as the Oktoberfest at Camilla Hall. Camilla Hall may be one of those places that you have passed many times and may not have even realized it.
