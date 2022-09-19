Read full article on original website
Related
Who Is Kate Winslet's Husband? All About Edward Abel Smith
Kate Winslet and Edward Abel "Ned" Smith were first linked in 2011 and share one child together Kate Winslet and Edward Abel Smith began dating in 2011 and tied the knot just a year later. Smith has been by Winslet's side ever since, and while the pair are generally private, the acclaimed actress has spoken of quite fondly of him to the press. "He didn't particularly plan on meeting and marrying a woman who is in the public eye and therefore having been so judged," she told The...
Inside Kate Winslet’s Former New York City Penthouse and a Look at Her English Estate
See the inside of Kate Winslet's former Manhattan penthouse and get a the details on her current estate in Sussex, England.
digitalspy.com
Kate Winslet returns to set after being hospitalised in new movie
Kate Winslet will return to production of her new movie Lee this week, after she had an accident on set. The Mare of Easttown star suffered from a fall on Sunday (September 18) while shooting the historical drama in Croatia, and was taken to a nearby hospital to be examined.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride
In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
Extra
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival
On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep
No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
PETS・
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
digitalspy.com
Star Wars' Naomi Ackie transforms into Whitney Houston in first trailer for new biopic
The first trailer for Star Wars' actor Naomi Ackie's Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is here. The film follows the life of the late singer ,who is considered one of the most successful musical artists of all time with six Grammy Award wins throughout her career. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
UTA Signs ‘The Woman King’s Sheila Atim
EXCLUSIVE: Sheila Atim MBE (The Woman King) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Atim is a two-time Olivier Award winner who stars alongside Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and John Boyega in Sony’s historical epic The Woman King, which world premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and opens in the U.S. today. The actress plays Signora Vitelli in Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio for Disney+ and will next appear in the drama All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, which is a co-production between A24 and Barry Jenkins’ filmmaking collective, Pastel. Atim previously collaborated with Jenkins as Mabel...
Stars You Forgot Were in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe: Prince William, Daniel Craig and More
Cameo alert! Many stars — including the likes of Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Natalie Portman and Adam Driver — have explored a galaxy far, far away in various Star Wars films or TV series. However, the main intergalactic adventurers are not the only stars that the sci-fi franchise has seen. Across its original movies and newer Disney+ series, […]
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Collider
'Inside Amy Schumer' Returns for Season 5 After Six-Year Hiatus
Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 is finally coming on Paramount+, the actor-comedian revealed on Instagram. The fan-favorite sketch comedy is making a return after a six-year hiatus. Announcing the return Schumer wrote in a note, “I wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges. It’s better than ever. Well, not as good as season three. But close.” The first two episodes of the fifth season will premiere together in October and the next three will be released weekly. Schumer promised fans that the series isn’t “holding anything back.” Further quipping, “You won’t want to miss the show that will finally get me forever canceled.”
'Andor' star Adria Arjona refused to take souvenirs from set in the hopes her costume will end up in a museum
Arjona told Insider that she was "hopeful" that the costume for her new "Andor" character will end up in a "Star Wars" museum.
Comments / 0