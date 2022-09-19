Read full article on original website
Alejandro G. Iñarritu on His Stunning ‘Bardo’ Trailer and Why the Movie Is Shorter Now — Exclusive
Like its mouthful of a title, Alejandro G. Iñarritu’s “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” has a lot going on. The movie, which follows a successful journalist and filmmaker (Daniel Giménez Cacho) who returns to his native Mexico City after many years in the U.S., unfurls many bold and surrealist twists as it moves along. Loaded with dream sequences and metaphors for Mexico’s complicated history, the essence of “Bardo” is hard to distill into a single description — which made the process of assembling the trailer into a daunting task. “The film is always navigating through these ridiculous things...
Canal+ Seals Pre-Sales Deal on French Musical Short at Cartoon Forum Pitching Event
French animation studio Parmi Les Lucioles has sealed a pre-sales deal with Canal+ for its 26-minute TV special pitched at this week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, southern France. “Gouti’s Great Journey,” by writer-director Benedicte Galup (“Kirikou and the Wild Beasts,” “Adama”) is an adaptation of the comic book “Le Grand Voyage de Gouti” by Michel Bussi and Peggy Nille published by Langue au chat. The film tells the story of the Agoutis, a family of small rodents who live in harmony on a dream island untouched by humans. But one day, their island is devastated by a violent storm and the family is...
