Real Simple
Antipasto Salad
Prosciutto and melon get the main course treatment in this uber-simple salad—no cooking or homemade dressing required. Melon and prosciutto may be a classic Italian appetizer, but they're also totally delicious in this assembly-only, dinner-worthy salad. Bonus: you don't even have to make a dressing! Top tender-crisp Little Gem lettuce—or Boston lettuce or mixed greens—with rich prosciutto, buttery Castelvetrano olives, sweet cantaloupe, and crunchy pistachios. Creamy burrata, or plain old mozzarella, is the finishing touch before a generous drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Bon Appétit
Trader Joe's Egg Pappardelle Tastes Like Fresh Pasta Without All the Work
Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). We all know dried pasta is one of the hardest working items in...
The Daily South
Chicken Cutlets With Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
This recipe for chicken cutlets delivers bold, satisfying flavor and relies on items you probably have on hand. As much as we love roasting a whole chicken or working with bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, we also appreciate the relative ease involved with cooking cutlets. Because the chicken is thin, it doesn't take long to cook, and although the sun-dried tomato cream sauce requires a few minutes of patience as the ingredients reduce and thicken, all told, this is a cinch to put together.
Bon Appétit
Spiced Beef and Refried Bean Tostadas
Warmed crispy store-bought tostadas and canned refried beans make this beef tostada recipe quick to pull together for any weeknight. The only real effort—aside from chopping up a fresh pico de gallo for topping each tostada—is preparing the spiced ground beef, which gets its savory flavor from a medley of spice cabinet staples and a few tablespoons of tomato paste. When finished with an array of favorite toppings such as avocado or guacamole, diced onion, crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco, and hot sauce, it makes a fully-loaded meal.
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
thespruceeats.com
Easy Turkey Meatloaf
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Homemade meatloaf is classic comfort food, and this turkey meatloaf is a perfect example. To make this meatloaf, all you need are ground turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, and a few pantry staples and seasonings you likely have on hand.
Retro Southern Pear Salad
Southerners have a knack for creating dishes using unexpected ingredients. Three prime examples: strawberry pretzel salad, pineapple casserole, and tomato cracker salad. Pear salad may rank among the most unusual, but it’s one that deserves a try!. Delicate canned pears are topped with a dollop of creamy mayo and...
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Pita Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Creamy, comforting chicken gnocchi soup is one of those fall recipes that everyone will think took hours to cook—call it chicken and dumplings on the fly. The not-so-secret ingredient? Dried gnocchi! These pillowy potato dumplings are worth stocking in your pantry: They cook in five minutes and are a fun alternative to pasta. Plus, chicken thighs are another superstar ingredient here, staying tender and adding rich, chicken-y flavor as the soup simmers. You can also substitute 4 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken to save time; stir it in with the gnocchi in step three.
12tomatoes.com
Sheet Pan Tandoori Cauliflower
A delightfully colorful side dish that’s the perfect accompaniment for grilled meat and seafood. The color, aroma, and taste of tandoori is one of the most recognizable Indian flavors. It’s one of the reasons I began to enjoy eating cauliflower, after a youth spent trying to avoid it. Whether used in tandoori, or Aloo Gobi, or other vegetarian plates, the veggie’s ability to take on lashings of spice and flavor make it a tremendous choice for a tasty side dish.
Former Nobu Chef Jorge Serrano Shares His Next-Level Fried Chicken Sandwich Recipe
The chicken sandwich wars continue to rage in Los Angeles, and Jorge Serrano has his entry at the ready. At the Short Stories restaurant, the chef’s chicken sandwich marries influences from both Peru and Japan for a variation that reflects both his passion and his training. “Having worked for...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
