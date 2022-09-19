HAMMOND, Indiana — A male student finished serving drinks at Acacia Fraternity house about 1 a.m. The student, referred to in court documents at Student B, was talking to a female student, called Nancy Roe. Roe had become extremely intoxicated that night, drinking the equivalent of 18 drinks’ worth of wine and beer, according to Purdue’s Title IX investigators. Student B served some of those drinks to Roe, then 19. About an hour later, Student B was walking Roe to her room in Harrison Residence Hall. He hid in the women’s bathroom while Roe asked her R.A. for a spare key to her room, then he followed Roe inside her room and into her bed.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO