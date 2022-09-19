Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
Was Nancy Roe ‘incapacitated’?
HAMMOND, Indiana — A male student finished serving drinks at Acacia Fraternity house about 1 a.m. The student, referred to in court documents at Student B, was talking to a female student, called Nancy Roe. Roe had become extremely intoxicated that night, drinking the equivalent of 18 drinks’ worth of wine and beer, according to Purdue’s Title IX investigators. Student B served some of those drinks to Roe, then 19. About an hour later, Student B was walking Roe to her room in Harrison Residence Hall. He hid in the women’s bathroom while Roe asked her R.A. for a spare key to her room, then he followed Roe inside her room and into her bed.
city-countyobserver.com
First day complete at Sand Creek Country Club
CHESTERTON, Ind. – Monday’s opening day of the Valpo Fall Invitational saw the University of Evansville men’s golf team complete just under the two scheduled rounds before play was halted due to darkness at Sand Creek Country Club. At the conclusion of Monday’s action, the Purple Aces...
panoramanow.com
Crown Point Oktoberfest Announces Food Vendors & Music
Oktoberfest returns to Bulldog Park from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This free, family friendly event features something for everyone, including live music, local food. vendors, a beer garden, face painting, hayrides, a bean bag tournament and more!. This is the 14th year the City of Crown Point has hosted...
laportecounty.life
Kelly Kubit remembered as bold and resourceful
It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the death of former Slicer and Slicer assistant coach, Kelly Kubit. He passed away last week in Las Vegas where he had lived for the last decade. He was part of a group of La Porte junior high kids that I had at the Valparaiso University Basketball Camp three years in a row in the late 70s. That group included Tom Dermody, the Stesiak brothers, John Boyd, Bret Benefiel, Matt Heinen, Don Estep, and probably a couple guys I can’t remember.
valpo.life
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network
Community Healthcare System recently welcomed eight doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc., (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these physician providers represent include breast reconstructive surgery, cardiology, family medicine, pulmonary medicine and pediatrics. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
valpo.life
Nurse at Northwest Health – Porter honored with DAISY Award for exceptional nursing
Lauren Stearns, RN, from Northwest Health – Porter was recently honored with the DAISY Award for exceptional nursing. Stearns, a NICU nurse, was nominated by the father of newborn twins who wrote that she deserved to. be honored with this prestigious award not only because of how his family’s...
wfyi.org
This special education school’s classrooms are so understaffed parents say it’s unsafe
Carmen Gober never planned to homeschool. But in the final days of this summer break, she worried that her son AJ’s school had a dire staff shortage — so bad, it might not be able to function. Five-year-old AJ has cerebral palsy and he doesn’t speak. His northwestern...
Inside Indiana Business
$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City
Indianapolis-based developer Tom Dakich says he is “sick and tired” of Illinois residents passing through northwest Indiana on their way to southwest Michigan to spend their weekends and money. Dakich, as part of YAB Development Partners, says a $240 million mixed-use development in downtown Michigan City appears to be on track for a groundbreaking ceremony later this year. The project, called SoLa Development, will include two hotels, luxury condominiums and retail space on vacant land known as the “You Are Beautiful” site.
nwi.life
Volunteers take pride in cleaning up Gary through AmeriCANS in Action
Communities take care of their own, which is exactly why The City of Gary partnered with Gary businesses in an AmeriCANS in Action community clean-up on Friday, September 16. This is the third installment of this clean-up initiative following the first installment in September 2021 and the second installment in May 2022.
oilmanmagazine.com
bp Eyes Restart Through the Smoke
While working with agencies on the state and local levels, bp publicized it is still in the process of determining when the Whiting Refinery can restart after suffering a recent fire. Touted as the Midwest’s largest refinery, 440,000 potential barrels of crude coil can be produced in one day, which contributes to the 95.4 percent run capacity of the PADD 2 region where it is located. The region’s most excellent capacity utilization has been tagged at 3.997 million barrels of crude daily.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects, Long COVID Symptoms
What should you expect for side effects with the new omicron-specific booster shots?. What we know so far as many begin to get the added dose of the COVID vaccine. Plus, many are looking to see how long their COVID symptoms could last. But what exactly is long COVID and what can you expect?
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Unemployment rates, number of residents working down in Northwest Indiana
Unemployment rates are down in Northwest Indiana, but so is the number of people working. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.5 percent in July to 5.2 percent in August, according to the latest report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate went from 3.7 to 3.2 percent.
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
New west suburban high school principal emails parents, revealing students harassed him at football game
“Appalling and disturbing,” that’s how new Hinsdale South High School Principal Patrick Hardy described the attitude and comments from some students in an email to parents.
evanstonroundtable.com
City officials teed off by latest try for easement through golf course
Evanston City Council members have registered an objection to a Wilmette landowner’s latest attempt to seek an easement over a part of the Canal Shores Golf Course to allow access to his landlocked space. At the Sept. 12 City Council meeting, members voted 8-0 in favor of a resolution...
95.3 MNC
Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge
A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
WNDU
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Development is happening along Grape Road. “I think it’s a Taco Bell and I think it’s an oil change place,” says Jim Webster, Manager of Mattress Warehouse. “So, the Smoothie King is going in over there, and there’s three businesses going in over...
The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes
In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
wjol.com
Possibility of a Bus Driver Strike with First Student Buses Could Begin Tuesday
School bus (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Local school districts are warning parents they may have to transport their kids to school if bus drivers walk off the job tomorrow. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike and a work stoppage could occur Tuesday, September 20th unless an agreement is reached. Plainfield School District 202 is off today, but alerting parents this could affect busing for students for regular education bus riders, special education riders would not be impacted. School buses from First Student will run today.
