panoramanow.com
Crown Point Oktoberfest Announces Food Vendors & Music
Oktoberfest returns to Bulldog Park from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This free, family friendly event features something for everyone, including live music, local food. vendors, a beer garden, face painting, hayrides, a bean bag tournament and more!. This is the 14th year the City of Crown Point has hosted...
nwi.life
Oktoberfest Returns to Bulldog Park Oct. 1
Oktoberfest returns to Bulldog Park from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This free, family friendly event features something for everyone, including live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, face painting, hayrides, a bean bag tournament and more!. This is the 14th year the City of Crown Point has hosted...
valpo.life
Nurse at Northwest Health – Porter honored with DAISY Award for exceptional nursing
Lauren Stearns, RN, from Northwest Health – Porter was recently honored with the DAISY Award for exceptional nursing. Stearns, a NICU nurse, was nominated by the father of newborn twins who wrote that she deserved to. be honored with this prestigious award not only because of how his family’s...
city-countyobserver.com
First day complete at Sand Creek Country Club
CHESTERTON, Ind. – Monday’s opening day of the Valpo Fall Invitational saw the University of Evansville men’s golf team complete just under the two scheduled rounds before play was halted due to darkness at Sand Creek Country Club. At the conclusion of Monday’s action, the Purple Aces...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
High schools drop ‘king’ and ‘queen’ homecoming titles
Riverside-Brookfield High School seniors Bradley Ruska and Sophie Swicionis were crowned the school’s royalty at the homecoming pep assembly on Sept. 16. But don’t call them king and queen. They were officially introduced as Royal Bulldogs as the school joins a growing number eliminating the specific titles of king and queen.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
4kids.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago
Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
Jack’s Popular Over-The-Top Pumpkin Patch Pop Up Returns Tomorrow
The creative team behind Goose Island’s roster of exciting seasonal popups will tomorrow bring back their popular fall experience ‘Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up‘ for its fifth year in Chicago. As we enter fall and the leaves begin to change color, those many adored annual events start to announce themselves offering an abundance of corn mazes, light displays, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spiced lattes, after-hours events, and all sorts of fall fun. The plentitude of pumpkin-related fun can be found all over the country but here in Chicago, we have some of the very best and Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up is one of those places where there are no half measures when it comes to celebrating the season. Spanning more than 2 acres of land down in Goose Island guests will find Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, photo opportunities, axe throwing, various bars, food trucks, and over ten thousand pumpkins all within the over-the-top outdoor pop-up.
For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef
If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
tmpresale.com
The 17th Annual Chi-Town Blues Festivals show in Hammond, IN Apr 8th, 2023 – pre-sale password
The 17th Annual Chi-Town Blues Festival pre-sale code the internet has been searching for is finally here! Everyone with this presale information will have a fantastic opportunity to buy sweet seats ahead of anyone else!!!. You don’t want to miss The 17th Annual Chi-Town Blues Festival’s show in Hammond do...
thelansingjournal.com
Autumn Fest returns this weekend for shortened two-day fest
LANSING, Ill. (September 20, 2022) – An annual Lansing tradition, Autumn Fest will return again this year to Fox Pointe on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24. Organized and funded by LACE (Lansing Association for Community Events), the festival will this weekend continue not only its annual traditions of food vendors, live bands, and a local marketplace, but also its tradition of tweaking the fest from year to year to better serve the community.
hometownnewsnow.com
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
Museum of Science and Industry to Decommission Popular 50-Year-Old Exhibit
It's the end of an era for a long-running, popular exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry that has charmed countless children and families. But the good news is, you may be able to take a piece of the big top home. According to a press release, archives from...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Homecoming at Hobart High School
The school year has just begun; however, Hobart High School is busier than ever with all the sports that are going on. Many fall sports are in play including volleyball, football, boys and girls soccer, tennis, and cross country. The sports records currently are volleyball record is 10-5, football record...
valpo.life
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network
Community Healthcare System recently welcomed eight doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc., (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these physician providers represent include breast reconstructive surgery, cardiology, family medicine, pulmonary medicine and pediatrics. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point’s local, multidisciplinary care credited with saving man’s life
As a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, John Oakley lives by the motto, “A burden heavy to one is borne lightly by many.”. That same approach by a multidisciplinary team at Franciscan Health Crown Point is being credited with saving the 67-year-old Sauk Village man’s life, allowing him to spend more time supporting the charitable efforts of the Chicago Heights Moose Lodge.
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Path Could Be Laid for Mall
(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
Sonic Drive-In Franchisee Plans Dyer Site Following Crown Point Opening
The owner plans to open his second location in early 2023
