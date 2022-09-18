ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci fears ‘anti-vaxxer attitude’ could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSULG_0i15Whsw00

( The Hill ) – Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S.

“I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population…might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci told The Financial Times in an interview published Sunday .

“If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that’s where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks.,” Fauci added.

Fauci, who announced last month that he will step down from his positions in the Biden administration in December, said political division is one factor driving anti-vaxxer sentiment, noting how some states have not promoted COVID-19 vaccination and Congress has failed to advance billions of dollars in funding.

Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?

The World Health Organization (WHO) released a report in July showing that vaccination among children declined more during the COVID-19 pandemic than at any time in the past 30 years.

Fauci’s remark comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency last week due to the spread of polio through wastewater, spurring the state to ramp up vaccinations against the virus.

The U.S.’s COVID-19 vaccination rate amongst adults is still at 67 percent, according to CDC data , but is well below other countries.

Fauci also said in an interview with Bloomberg Law earlier this month that the U.S. should prepare for a bad flu season .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue. Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kathy Hochul
KGET

2 with life-threatening injuries after big-rig crash on Highway 58

KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — Early Tuesday morning, the Kern County Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 58 east of Keene. Fire crews got to the scene just before 1:30 a.m. and said they found an accident involving three semi-trucks, according to the department. The cab of one of the semi-trucks crashed into […]
KEENE, CA
KGET

BPD investigating suspected auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 arrested after police find chop shop in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers with the Delano Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a social media post. On Sept. 15, officers with DPD received reports of a stolen vehicle, which they tracked to a home on the 100 block of West 15th […]
DELANO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Americans#The Financial Times
KGET

Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in 8-vehicle pileup on Southern California freeway

Emergency crews are at the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person has been killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

1 arrested during traffic stop turned suspected meth bust: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an individual who allegedly had 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Deputies arrested Michael Strickland, 43, near Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard on Tuesday around 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. After a search of Strickland’s vehicle deputies found a vial […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KGET

KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Bakersfield has a ‘Husky problem’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Josh Proctor with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Bakersfield’s apparent “Husky problem.” “We are completely and 100 percent inundated with this breed here the Huskies,” Proctor said, accompanied by his friend. Proctor said Husky adoptions have taken a huge hit and fewer rescue organizations […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 arrested for possession of stolen property in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of two men by the Corcoran Police Department Sunday, according to officials with the Corcoran Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m., Corcoran police stopped a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado in the 600 block of Diary Avenue in Corcoran for a routine traffic stop, according to […]
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

Former Bakersfield DMV employee pleads guilty to issuing licenses for bribes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Bakersfield Department of Motor Vehicles employee pleaded guilty to illegally issuing California commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for bribes Monday, according to the Department of Justice. Ulises Pena, 39, was the former DMV employee who was responsible for processing driver’s license applications, according to court records. Pena allegedly arranged […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy