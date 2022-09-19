Read full article on original website
State-ranked No. 13 East Syracuse Minoa on Tuesday accomplished something no other team has done so far this year: Hand Jamesville-DeWitt its first loss of the season. The Spartans defeated the state-ranked No. 15 Red Rams 2-0 in a Class A SCAC Empire Division matchup at Jamesville-DeWitt.
Syracuse, N.Y. — There was a lot of movement in the state rankings this week. Five new Section III teams emerged in the polls. Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 12) cracked the AA rankings this week; Jamesville-DeWitt (No. 15) moved into the Class A rankings; South Jefferson (No. 20) is new in Class B; Tully (No. 20) has joined the Class C rankings; and Lyme (No. 10) moved into the Class D ranks.
Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing on a golden goal to Cicero-North Syracuse last week, the No. 14 state-ranked Liverpool girls soccer team reversed their luck Tuesday evening. The Warriors defeated Baldwinsville 1-0 behind an overtime goal from Mya Wright. “It was really good because we actually lost in double...
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville girls soccer team trailed 1-0 at the 20-minute mark of the first half of its game with Elmira on Sunday. That’s when Nicole Pelletier took over. The Bees’ sophomore scored two goals in two minutes later in the half to give Baldwinsville a 2-1 lead.
The Union Women's hockey team is about to drop the puck on their 2022 season. Head coach Josh Sciba and company are excited about what this season is going to bring.
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
SCHENECTADY – Niskayuna fell to La Salle Friday night by a score of 25-7. Photos from the game from our Erica Miller. Game Story: With head coach Audino back in Schenectady, La Salle football beats Niskayuna 25-7 GAZETTE COVERAGE. Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day,...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up a close win at home on Monday. The Elmira boys soccer team edged Seton Catholic at home 2-1. The Express took the lead midway thru the first half on a goal scored by Maciej Ziembicki. The Express took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Elmira is on the […]
Formal wear, food and some of the best talent in recent years packed the inside of the Delta Hotel in Utica on Sunday afternoon as the Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame inducted eight members to its Class of 2022. The inductees included Steve Babiarz, David Brown, Sean Burton, Diane...
