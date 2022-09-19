ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New state boys soccer poll: 5 new Section III earn spots in poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — There was a lot of movement in the state rankings this week. Five new Section III teams emerged in the polls. Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 12) cracked the AA rankings this week; Jamesville-DeWitt (No. 15) moved into the Class A rankings; South Jefferson (No. 20) is new in Class B; Tully (No. 20) has joined the Class C rankings; and Lyme (No. 10) moved into the Class D ranks.
WETM 18 News

Elmira edges Seton Catholic & Monday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express picked up a close win at home on Monday. The Elmira boys soccer team edged Seton Catholic at home 2-1. The Express took the lead midway thru the first half on a goal scored by Maciej Ziembicki. The Express took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Elmira is on the […]
