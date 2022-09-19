ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn man gets 25 years after killing someone over a baseball hat

A petty fight over a baseball hat turned deadly, and now one Brooklyn man is going to serve the next 25 years of his life behind bars for it. Adonis Barnett, a 22-year-old from Flatbush, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Raymond Rodriguez on Monday.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman criminally charged for clash with Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead during church live stream

A woman who confronted Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in the middle of his sermon has been charged, police said Monday. Tarsha Howard is charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service after the Sunday clash that erupted after Whitehead told her to stop videotaping the service, police said. Howard, 47, was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday. Whitehead was also ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Football
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
PIX11

Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Federal prosecutors on Monday played surveillance video from a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx, allegedly showing Bloods gang members making sure they’d killed a reputed mobster. The victim, 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, known as “Sally Daz,” was picking up coffee when he was shot multiple times. He was allegedly set up by […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gattuso
The Staten Island Advance

They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
travelweekly.com

Wynn is pursuing a casino resort on Manhattan's west side

Related Companies and Wynn Resorts have partnered to pursue a casino license for the Hudson Yards neighborhood on the west side of Manhattan. The partners want to build a resort, entertainment and gaming destination in the Western Yards section, which is located next to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fordham Rams#Athletics#American Football#The Great Danes
nypressnews.com

NYC program focuses on fixing up and selling

NEW YORK — From abandoned to affordable, thousands of homes creating eyesores in city neighborhoods could soon be a beacon of hope in a tight real estate market. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on “zombie homes” and has an exclusive look from Jamaica, Queens at a city program that’s being expanded to turn them around.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Nine More Bus Loads Of Migrants Arrive In New York City

NEW YORK (77WABC) — At least nine more buses filled with migrants arrived in New York City on Monday — the most sent here in one day. Mayor Eric Adams says that’s on top of the over 9,000 migrants who have already been sent here from down South. Most here are being housed in the city’s shelter system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Secret NYC

NYC To Open First Singapore Hawker Center In Midtown

What is a hawker center you might be wondering? A hawker center is a traditional Singaporean food hall that hosts numerous stalls and vendors. NYC’s very first, Urban Hawker, is set to open on Wednesday, September 28 at 135 W. 50th Street. The highly-anticipated food hall was specially curated by Singaporean food expert and founder of Makansutra (a Singapore-based company striving to promote heritage street food culture), KF Seetoh. Multi-generational vendors, otherwise known as “hawkerpreneurs,” will delight New Yorkers’ diverse palate. 17 vendors will bring the vibrant flavors of Singapore, along with other cuisines such as Malay, Peranakan, Chinese, and Indian to Midtown Manhattan, with 11 vendors coming directly from Singapore’s very own hawker centers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Most-Complained-About NYPD Cop Retires, Avoiding Penalties

This article was originally published on Sep 19 5:00am EDT by THE CITY. An NYPD lieutenant who had been facing discipline for 52 substantiated allegations of misconduct is retiring instead — avoiding penalties in three cases and getting docked 64 vacation days in five others, THE CITY has learned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy