St. John’s basketball: Brandon Williams announces college decision
St. John’s basketball recruiting target Brandon Williams has come to a decision. The short recruiting saga of Christ the King (NY) standout Brandon Williams has come to a close as the power forward selected UCLA over the St. John’s basketball program on Monday afternoon. Williams, a four-star prospect...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
They’re older, grayer, better — and they’ll meet at New Utrecht HS
They’re a bit older these days. The hair – if any – is grayer. And they certainly can’t run like they once did. Nevertheless, close to 100 ex-players, friends and fans are expected Saturday, October 8th when New Utrecht High School stages Alumni Day. The Utes...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man gets 25 years after killing someone over a baseball hat
A petty fight over a baseball hat turned deadly, and now one Brooklyn man is going to serve the next 25 years of his life behind bars for it. Adonis Barnett, a 22-year-old from Flatbush, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Raymond Rodriguez on Monday.
Woman criminally charged for clash with Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead during church live stream
A woman who confronted Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in the middle of his sermon has been charged, police said Monday. Tarsha Howard is charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service after the Sunday clash that erupted after Whitehead told her to stop videotaping the service, police said. Howard, 47, was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday. Whitehead was also ...
NYPD Shut Down City, Bridge for His Funeral and Named a Street After Him
Irish American restaurateur Jimmy Neary's life story embodies everything that's good about the city he loved and the country that adopted him.
Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Federal prosecutors on Monday played surveillance video from a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx, allegedly showing Bloods gang members making sure they’d killed a reputed mobster. The victim, 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, known as “Sally Daz,” was picking up coffee when he was shot multiple times. He was allegedly set up by […]
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
Political buzz: Why Staten Island is the only NYC borough without a deputy borough president
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island is alone among the five boroughs without a deputy borough president at Borough Hall. And that’s working out fine as far as GOP Borough President Vito Fossella is concerned. The prior deputy borough president, longtime Borough Hall aide Ed Burke, had planned...
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
nypressnews.com
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
travelweekly.com
Wynn is pursuing a casino resort on Manhattan's west side
Related Companies and Wynn Resorts have partnered to pursue a casino license for the Hudson Yards neighborhood on the west side of Manhattan. The partners want to build a resort, entertainment and gaming destination in the Western Yards section, which is located next to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
nypressnews.com
NYC program focuses on fixing up and selling
NEW YORK — From abandoned to affordable, thousands of homes creating eyesores in city neighborhoods could soon be a beacon of hope in a tight real estate market. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on “zombie homes” and has an exclusive look from Jamaica, Queens at a city program that’s being expanded to turn them around.
wabcradio.com
Nine More Bus Loads Of Migrants Arrive In New York City
NEW YORK (77WABC) — At least nine more buses filled with migrants arrived in New York City on Monday — the most sent here in one day. Mayor Eric Adams says that’s on top of the over 9,000 migrants who have already been sent here from down South. Most here are being housed in the city’s shelter system.
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
Lawsuit alleges overcharging, racketeering at towing firm that services Staten Island highways
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For the second time in three years, a lawsuit has been filed against Queens-based Runway Towing Corporation that services Staten Island highways alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and that the company ran an illegal “racketeering enterprise.”. The class-action suit -- which...
NYC To Open First Singapore Hawker Center In Midtown
What is a hawker center you might be wondering? A hawker center is a traditional Singaporean food hall that hosts numerous stalls and vendors. NYC’s very first, Urban Hawker, is set to open on Wednesday, September 28 at 135 W. 50th Street. The highly-anticipated food hall was specially curated by Singaporean food expert and founder of Makansutra (a Singapore-based company striving to promote heritage street food culture), KF Seetoh. Multi-generational vendors, otherwise known as “hawkerpreneurs,” will delight New Yorkers’ diverse palate. 17 vendors will bring the vibrant flavors of Singapore, along with other cuisines such as Malay, Peranakan, Chinese, and Indian to Midtown Manhattan, with 11 vendors coming directly from Singapore’s very own hawker centers.
NYC will no longer create $202 million universal math, reading curriculum for public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new reading and math curriculum announced by New York City’s previous administration under former Mayor Bill de Blasio as part of the city’s academic recovery plan for students impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will no longer be created. In June 2021,...
Noted Black artist, allegedly mistaken for a homeless person, accuses NYC hotel of racial profiling
Kahlil Robert Irving. High Line Hotel workers allegedly barged into his room, "accused" him of being a homeless person and ordered him to leave. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Most-Complained-About NYPD Cop Retires, Avoiding Penalties
This article was originally published on Sep 19 5:00am EDT by THE CITY. An NYPD lieutenant who had been facing discipline for 52 substantiated allegations of misconduct is retiring instead — avoiding penalties in three cases and getting docked 64 vacation days in five others, THE CITY has learned.
