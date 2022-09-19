What is a hawker center you might be wondering? A hawker center is a traditional Singaporean food hall that hosts numerous stalls and vendors. NYC’s very first, Urban Hawker, is set to open on Wednesday, September 28 at 135 W. 50th Street. The highly-anticipated food hall was specially curated by Singaporean food expert and founder of Makansutra (a Singapore-based company striving to promote heritage street food culture), KF Seetoh. Multi-generational vendors, otherwise known as “hawkerpreneurs,” will delight New Yorkers’ diverse palate. 17 vendors will bring the vibrant flavors of Singapore, along with other cuisines such as Malay, Peranakan, Chinese, and Indian to Midtown Manhattan, with 11 vendors coming directly from Singapore’s very own hawker centers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO