Blue Devils eye smooth 2024 sharpshooter
St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey ranks only No. 96 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. That's significantly lower than any of the seven prospects in his class holding Duke basketball offers. But he is drawing attention from the staff in Durham just the same. According ...
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Boston College
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Boston College in Chestnut Hills, Mass., will be played at noon on Oct. 1. The U of L-Boston College game will be on the ACC Network. Louisville is 1-2 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse...
How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia
Matchup: Syracuse (3-0) vs Virginia (2-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Friday, September 23rd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series History: Saturday's ...
Score Predictions for West Virginia at Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers Now staff makes their pick for Thursday night's game.
What Hokie HC Brent Pry had to say About WVU
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry chats about the rivalry and gives some insight on the WVU offense
Notre Dame releases ACC schedule for 2022-23 season
We now have Notre Dame’s full schedule for the 2022-23 season. We’ve known about the nonconference schedule for a month now. Now, we get to talk about the games that really count. These really will determine whether the Irish return to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.
ACC Announces Kickoff Time for Virginia at Duke Football Game
UVA will take on Duke in Durham at 7:30pm on Saturday, October 1st
Five-Star Attackman Kyle Colsey Commits to Virginia Lacrosse
Colsey, the No. 4 overall lacrosse recruit in the class of 2024, committed to UVA on Monday
Triple-Overtime Thriller: The Last Time Virginia Played Syracuse
Nearly seven years ago, the Cavaliers defeated the Orange in triple overtime on a night to remember at Scott Stadium
Virginia Football Now 10-Point Underdogs at Syracuse
The Orange are currently favored by 10 points over the Cavaliers for Friday night's matchup at Syracuse
Virginia Makes Top Seven for Four-Star PG Elmarko Jackson
Jackson, the No. 18 overall recruit in the class of 2023, included UVA in his top seven along with Texas, Notre Dame, UCLA, Villanova, Kansas, and Miami
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. USF Bulls
The Cardinals look to bounce back when they host the Bulls at Cardinal Stadium.
