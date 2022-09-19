Delaware has one of the narrowest necks of any state in the country, and this Fall you'll have the opportunity to trek across the entire state in just a few hours. The Wilmington Trail Club is preparing to host the 27th "Hike Across Delaware", where it will use the Mike Castle Trail on the banks of the C&D Canal at roughly the shortest point from west to east in Delaware.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO