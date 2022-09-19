ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

bluehens.com

Men's Soccer Upended By Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Delaware's men's soccer was defeated by Lehigh, 1-0, on Tuesday at Ulrich Sports Complex. The Blue Hens' and Mountain Hawks both kept each others' offense at bay, as there were a combined three shots on goal in the first 45 minutes. Alonso Rodriguez recorded both shots on goal for the Blue Hens, while Adam Vik recorded a save in his only opportunity.
BETHLEHEM, PA
bluehens.com

Women’s Soccer Preview: UNCW and CofC

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women's soccer team opens up Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) this Thursday at UNCW, followed by a match at College of Charleston. What You Need to Know:. The Blue Hens are 1-5-3 entering conference play. Delaware leads the all-time series against UNCW, 11-9-2....
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We hope everyone is getting outside and enjoying this year's Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's been a great start to this year's season and that continues this weekend with more than a dozen more events and festivals to tell you about throughout the region.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Trail Club preparing to 'Hike Across Delaware'

Delaware has one of the narrowest necks of any state in the country, and this Fall you'll have the opportunity to trek across the entire state in just a few hours. The Wilmington Trail Club is preparing to host the 27th "Hike Across Delaware", where it will use the Mike Castle Trail on the banks of the C&D Canal at roughly the shortest point from west to east in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
proptalk.com

Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals

Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end

Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
DELAWARE STATE
Commercial Observer

Copper Property Sells JCPenney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M

A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five JCPenney stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Kent County Tourism expects a big impact from Firefly this weekend

With the Firefly Music Festival in Dover this week, Kent County Tourism anticipates a big economic impact. Firefly gets underway Thursday and runs through Sunday, and the event is expected to bring many out of town and state visitors to the region all weekend. And those visitors are expected to...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Beware: Fly fishing is addictive

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host free introductory fly-fishing lessons Saturday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Aquatic Resources Education Center, 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife and the White Clay Fly Fishers Club will provide instruction. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fly-fishing equipment, but there will be equipment available for those who do not have their own.
SMYRNA, DE
chestercounty.com

ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus

Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

