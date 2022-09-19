ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
OREGON STATE
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

Where to Find Cheesy, Satisfying Pepperoni Pizza in Portland

Pepperoni may sound Italian, but it has no known origin in the old country. The red, soft-cased, smoked sausage has more in common with Portuguese linguica or German Thuringian sausage than any Italian cured meats. However it emerged, pepperoni has become the most popular pizza topping in America. And yet, many gourmet pizza restaurants skip the pedestrian pepperoni for more traditionally Italian cured meats: soppressata, capicola, pancetta, prosciutto, and more.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Lifestyle
Oregon Government
matadornetwork.com

This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall

Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

These adventure cats hike, camp and explore Oregon's outdoors

Cats Lewis and Clark ride in a canoe in Central Oregon’s Crescent Lake. A feline name Frank hikes trails in Sunriver while sister Betty, who is a touch skittish, stays behind in the backyard screened play area. And Olivia camps in a MeerKat Trailer on the Oregon coast with her two-legged companions.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure

Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

A New Food Cart Pod Is Coming to Southeast Division

A food cart pod — adjacent to the new Portland locale of Logsdon Farmhouse Ales — will open this year, home to carts like the eclectic Nacheaux and wonton soup destination Mama Chow’s Kitchen. Reed Dow, who owns the building once home to the late-great Southeast Wine...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Modernized Midcentury Perched Above NW Skyline Boulevard

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A stunner on NW Skyline Boulevard. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby's Record Bonanza around the corner

The annual ode to music returns Oct. 16 with more than 60 vendors and plenty of memoriesFour decades of musical joy will once again manifest itself among dealers, buyers and music lovers at Ackerman School in Canby. The yearly ode to music memorabilia returns as the Record Bonanza gets set for its 39th show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at 350 SE 13th St. in Canby. And as always, nearly 100 years of music and music memorabilia will be up for sale, trade and enjoyment. Organizer Don Rogers and his group will welcome hundreds of...
CANBY, OR

