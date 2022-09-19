Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Snack Fest PDX is coming to Portland food-lovers in October
Snack Fest will also have interactive cocktail classes and a 20-course Omakase sushi experience.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
Eater
Where to Find Cheesy, Satisfying Pepperoni Pizza in Portland
Pepperoni may sound Italian, but it has no known origin in the old country. The red, soft-cased, smoked sausage has more in common with Portuguese linguica or German Thuringian sausage than any Italian cured meats. However it emerged, pepperoni has become the most popular pizza topping in America. And yet, many gourmet pizza restaurants skip the pedestrian pepperoni for more traditionally Italian cured meats: soppressata, capicola, pancetta, prosciutto, and more.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
hereisoregon.com
These adventure cats hike, camp and explore Oregon’s outdoors
Cats Lewis and Clark ride in a canoe in Central Oregon’s Crescent Lake. A feline name Frank hikes trails in Sunriver while sister Betty, who is a touch skittish, stays behind in the backyard screened play area. And Olivia camps in a MeerKat Trailer on the Oregon coast with her two-legged companions.
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure
Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
Eater
A New Food Cart Pod Is Coming to Southeast Division
A food cart pod — adjacent to the new Portland locale of Logsdon Farmhouse Ales — will open this year, home to carts like the eclectic Nacheaux and wonton soup destination Mama Chow’s Kitchen. Reed Dow, who owns the building once home to the late-great Southeast Wine...
Portland affordable housing tenants speak out after nearly 50% rent spike
Tenants in affordable apartments in north Portland came to KOIN 6 News after they say their landlord increased rent by nearly 50%.
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
TriMet express to Gresham: 12 things to know about the new FX2-Division bus line
A new bright green bus hit the streets of Portland this weekend. It looks like a caterpillar. But it doesn’t crawl like one. TriMet’s new FX2-Division bus is supposed to be faster than the Line 2 bus it replaced, arriving every 12 minutes along Southeast Division Street between Gresham and downtown.
Portland named ‘most beauty-obsessed’ city in the U.S. in a clearly flawed report
Look, I get a lot of ridiculous press releases. But recently one flew into my inbox with a headline that begged me not to just immediately delete it. It read: “The most beauty-obsessed U.S. cities: Portland ranks #1.”. Uh, really?
True Crime Tuesday: The disappearance of Josh Applestill
In this week's True Crime Tuesday, the hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the case of Josh Applestill, a man who was last seen in Corbett Oregon in 2019.
kptv.com
It’s late September and still no sign of a soaking rain ahead; but how unusual is that?
The sunshine and warm (not hot!) temperatures have been nice this month. But now it’s getting a bit weird. Where’s the rain? So far only .05″ rain in Portland, but take a look at how wet our recent Septembers have been. Most of the region has been...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Modernized Midcentury Perched Above NW Skyline Boulevard
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A stunner on NW Skyline Boulevard. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Canby's Record Bonanza around the corner
The annual ode to music returns Oct. 16 with more than 60 vendors and plenty of memoriesFour decades of musical joy will once again manifest itself among dealers, buyers and music lovers at Ackerman School in Canby. The yearly ode to music memorabilia returns as the Record Bonanza gets set for its 39th show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at 350 SE 13th St. in Canby. And as always, nearly 100 years of music and music memorabilia will be up for sale, trade and enjoyment. Organizer Don Rogers and his group will welcome hundreds of...
Portland art festival event is free to 'Black folks' but '$80 for all others'
One event at a Portland art festival being hosted in Oregon boasts that it is "free or by donation for Black folks" but costs $80 for "all others" to attend. Black Feast: Black Imagerial is an event within the Time-Based Art Festival being hosted on Sunday that is a "culinary event celebrating Black artists and writers through food."
'It's just been a blessing': Fred Meyer greeter battles cancer with music, faith and friends
PORTLAND, Oregon — Fred Meyer is celebrating its 100th anniversary since opening the first store in downtown Portland in 1922. The largest and busiest of the 130 locations in four states is the Hollywood location in Northeast Portland. The man customers will likely see welcoming them inside during the week has quite a life story.
