Trick Or Treat Safely With This Fantastic Brick, NJ Event
Trick or treating was always the highlight of Halloween. Every year my friends and I would walk for what seemed like miles to get as much candy as humanly possible. I think one year we each filled like two pillowcases a piece, that was a good year!. Fortunately, my parents...
Fantastic Fundraiser Look Out It’s Witches on the Water on Long Beach Island, NJ
It's a busy month coming up with two big events in October! October is Halloween time and it's also Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Two big events here in New Jersey and Townsquare Media will be involved in both Halloween and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The question is how do you combine the two?
Popular Halloween attraction finally returns to Union County, NJ
BERKELEY HEIGHTS — For the first time in two years, a popular Halloween-themed program returns to Union County. The Haunted Hayrides will take place at the Deserted Village of Feltville in the Watchung Reservation on the evenings of Oct. 21, 22, and 23. During the Haunted Hayrides, visitors ride...
Amazing History! The Oldest Church in Ocean County, New Jersey
It's no secret I am a "history buff". I enjoy history from around the world, around America, and right here around New Jersey. I especially love when we can talk about history right here at the Jersey Shore. This time around we are looking at churches here in Ocean County, the oldest church.
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!
Recently, my mother went to a restaurant in Pier Village for al fresco dining. Dining outside was never an issue for her, especially during cooler months when she could enjoy the wonderful views of the ocean. This time around, her dining was disturbed when an unexpected dinner guest landed on her shoulder, causing her to scream bloody murder.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
This Could Be the Perfect Spot for a Roller Skating Rink in Ocean County, NJ
Since Jackson Skate Center is closing, we won't have a roller skating rink in Ocean County. There is a rumor that maybe a new one will be built in the same location, but we'll have to wait and see. I can't seem to get answers to that. If you know anything about a new one being built, please email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
Still Waiting for the Grand Opening of the Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, NJ
Commuters are waiting for their morning coffee before work. They're still working on this Wawa. This Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick has been closed for well over a year and a half. For everyone that commutes from Brick and gets on the Garden State Parkway, they've been missing...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore
This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
Mom’s 10 Favorite Fall Playgrounds at the Jersey Shore Your Kids Will Love
It's almost fall at the Jersey Shore and that means one thing, I don't care how old you are we are heading to the park. Cooler days just make it even better to play and play at the park. Mom's and Dad's get them tired, am I right?. Playgrounds are...
Barnegat Light, NJ restaurant evacuates wedding reception fearing building collapse
BARNEGAT LIGHT — A wedding reception had to make a last-minute change of plans after the venue's second floor buckled under the weight of its attendees. The Barnegat Light fire department and other first responders were called to Daymark restaurant before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. According to the local first aid squad, callers initially reported a building collapse.
Italian American groups express concern Toms River students will attend class on Columbus Day
Is there a Columbus Day controversy in the Toms River School District? The school superintendent says no. But some Italian American groups are not buying it and are making their voices heard.
Cideries in NJ: Where to find farm-fresh hard cider (it’s gluten free, too)
Somewhere between beer and wine is an alcohol option that seems perfectly suited for fall: hard cider. New Jersey's alcoholic cider scene started to gain steam during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are now a handful of brewers up and down the Garden State who collectively market a wide variety of unique, appealing flavors.
Jackson Skating Center is Closing, There Are So Many Fun Memories
I couldn't believe it when I heard the news, but it's true. Thank You for being loyal customers to Jackson Skating Center. If you have not heard already, Jackson Skating Center will be closing October 3rd, 2022. Jackson Skating Center has brought decades of skating fun to Ocean County residents...
What’s going in this Westfield, NJ storefront? The answer is pretty sweet
WESTFIELD — An online-only bakery to this point, Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is preparing to open its flagship brick-and-mortar location in Union County this month. Kirshenbaum's website said the future store at 62 Elm St. is currently under construction, with the company's last social media update having been made on Sept. 2.
Wedding Party Evacuated in Daymark Structure Incident
No injuries were reported, but a wedding party and other patrons had to evacuate Daymark restaurant in Barnegat Light Saturday night, Sept. 17, after the second floor reportedly shifted due to a structural malfunction. Emergency crews were initially dispatched to 404 Broadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a...
