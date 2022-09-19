ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WECT

Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A school district in Nebraska made the decision to cancel the remaining varsity football games at one high school scheduled for the 2022 season. The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football...
LINCOLN, NE
Milan Mirror-Exchange

West Tennessee high school football standings after Week 5

Five weeks have now been played in the 2022 high school football season. Here are the updated region standings for across West Tennessee. RANKINGS: Covington moves up to No. 4 in West Tennessee rankings after Week 5. SCHEDULE: Gibson County area schedule for Week 6 of fall season. ROUNDUP: Week...
HIGH SCHOOL
Wave 3

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 16 scores

Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 9/17 recap. Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high school football action. Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates.
FOOTBALL
Scott Satterfield
Kent Taylor
