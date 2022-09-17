Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 9/17 recap
Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 16, 2022. Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates.
Wave 3
Inside the Cards: Sept. 17 2022
Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 16, 2022. Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 9/17 recap. Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high school football action. Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 16. Updated:...
NFL・
Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. USF
The Cardinals look to bounce back when they host the Bulls at Cardinal Stadium.
Florida State opens as double-digit favorite over Boston College
The Seminoles are listed as more than a two touchdown favorite over the Eagles.
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 3
Louisville seemed to have a victory over visiting Florida State in its grasp, but the Cardinals were unable to hold on. UofL dropped to 1-2 overall, 0-2 in the ACC, following a 35-31 loss to the Seminoles. Even so, Louisville remained mostly steady in the updated ESPN Football Power Rankings....
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Boston College
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Boston College in Chestnut Hills, Mass., will be played at noon on Oct. 1. The U of L-Boston College game will be on the ACC Network. Louisville is 1-2 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm provides injury update for WR Broc Thompson, RB King Doerue entering Week 4
Purdue’s season has gotten off to a rocky start, as the Boilermaker’s have dropped games to both Penn State and Syracuse to open 2022. Their lone win against Indiana State in Week 2 puts Purdue in the 6th-ranked spot in the B1G West. The Boilermakers may not get...
4-star athlete from Georgia loves second trip to Louisville
Class of 2024 four-star athlete Kylan Fox made his second unofficial visit to Louisville last weekend. And despite a loss to Florida State on Friday night, the Loganville, Ga., Grayson High School prospect said he was blown away by the trip. "It was great," Fox said. "The atmosphere was crazy."
Pat Narduzzi Says Injury to Pitt DL Dayon Hayes Not Season-Ending
The Pitt head coach refuted a report that Dayon Hayes would miss the remainder of the season.
What to know about St. X vs. Trinity football: Tickets, parking, tailgating and more
St. Xavier and Trinity high schools resume their football rivalry for the 90th time Friday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium. St. X enters Friday's matchup with a 3-1 record. The defending Class 6A state champions had a 15-game winning streak snapped Sept. 16 in Cincinnati with a 24-13 loss to Elder High School.
Purdue Football Opens as Heavy Favorite for Homecoming Game Against Florida Atlantic
Purdue football will return to Ross-Ade Stadium for a Homecoming matchup with Florida Atlantic. The team is coming off a 32-29 loss on the road against Syracuse.
