ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 9/17 recap

Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 16, 2022. Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 16. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. Touchdown Friday Night...
HIGH SCHOOL
Wave 3

Inside the Cards: Sept. 17 2022

Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 16, 2022. Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 9/17 recap. Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high school football action. Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 16. Updated:...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Kent Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Wave News#Uofl Athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy