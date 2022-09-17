Read full article on original website
Take the pressure off making dinner with these one-pot recipes
This is the perfect dish to have in your repertoire, because one recipe can be made into multiple dishes.Sweet potato chilliServes: 12Ingredients:6 sweet potatoes (250g each)Olive oil1 tsp cumin seeds1 x 95g jar of chipotle chilli paste500g fresh or frozen chopped mixed onion, carrot and celery½ a bunch of coriander (15g)3 x 400g tins of black beans3 x 400g tins of quality plum tomatoes60g feta cheeseMethod:1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Put a large deep casserole pan on a medium-high heat. Peel the sweet potatoes, placing them in the pan as you go. Add one tablespoon of olive oil and...
25 High-Protein Sheet-Pan Dinners That’ll Save You a Sink Full of Dishes
When it's possible to make an entire dinner with one pan in less than an hour and with minimal clean-up, you've got us hooked at hello. That's why we love sheet pan dinners: They're quick, easy and don't require an hour of washing dishes after dinner. And in most cases, they're really nutritious, too.
How to Store Garlic So It Stays Potent and Fresh
We'd argue that most people would feel lost without some healthy garlic in their kitchens. So many recipes from cuisines worldwide begin by sautéing garlic in oil, and just the scent is enough to make you hungry for dinner. Since no one likes to reach for their garlic only...
Masala Rice
My mother took making lunch for my brother and me pretty seriously. She rotated dishes like dosas, uttapam, poha, and chutney sandwiches throughout the week to ensure we had variety. My favorite? Masala rice. Don’t let its simplicity fool you—it’s packed with flavor and delicately balances salty and spicy. The onions bring sweetness and green chiles add heat. Serve it with fresh cilantro and lime wedges, and every bite is more comforting than the next. Day-old medium- or long-grain rice such as jasmine or basmati work best since the drier grains stay separate as you cook. Delicious hot or at room temperature, this dish can either be a light lunch on its own or a dinner side along with korma, curries, or chicken. —Rachel Gurjar.
Chefs share 13 of their favorite ways to upgrade instant ramen
Instant noodles make for a comforting meal or late-night snack. Chefs have found ways to make the cheap dish taste and look even better.
Homemade Pita Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
Ultimate Oktoberfest pretzels with beer cheese: Get the tasty recipe
It’s surprisingly easy to whip up a batch of delightfully twisted Bavarian pretzels and a creamy cheese sauce for dipping.
Brown stew chicken, corn fritters, Guinness punch pie – Melissa Thompson’s Jamaican recipes
“I’m really excited,” says Melissa Thompson, on the eve of the publication of her first cookbook, Motherland, before slightly changing her mind. “When I was a journalist and had a big story breaking the next day, my anxiety levels would be really high.” Motherland’s arrival, she says, is even more nerve-racking. It’s about her Jamaican heritage and, because it’s such an underrepresented culture in publishing, Thompson can’t help but feel the impossible responsibility to speak for everyone, and cover everything. “I’m terrified,” she says.
Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies
Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies/Gin Lee. Handheld fruit pies look as delicious as they taste and the best part is that the centers can be filled with fresh cut fruit, canned fruit, fruit jams, jellies, and marmalades.
Turtle Magic Bars
A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
Vietnamese-Style Caramelized Pork
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This sweet and salty Vietnamese-style caramelized pork is made with pork shoulder, lemongrass, ginger, chiles, and shallots that are stir-fried in an umami-rich sauce of fish sauce, sugar, and coconut water. It’s easy enough to make on a weeknight and tastes infinitely better than takeout.
