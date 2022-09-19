China's quarantine bus crash kills 27 people, sparks anger against zero-Covid policy

Shaul Ladany can still clearly remember the third time he cheated death.The Israeli had just competed in the 50-kilometre walk at the 1972 Munich Olympics, and had been taking cuttings from local newspaper reports into the early hours of September 5, 1972 at his Olympic Village apartment in Connollystrasse.He said he had not been asleep long when a team-mate jolted him awake.“Somebody touched me, I opened my eyes, and Zelig Shtroch, from the second floor of my apartment, is there,” Ladany, now 86, said.“He says ‘Moshe has been killed by Arabs’. In the first split-second I thought he was joking....

