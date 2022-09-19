Read full article on original website
969wsig.com
JMU Men’s Soccer uses big second half to defeat Georgetown
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison newcomers Evan Southern and Kevin Larsson scored their first goals in their JMU careers less than three minutes apart in the second half to push the Dukes past Georgetown, 2-0, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Sentara Park Tuesday night. The Dukes move...
969wsig.com
JMU Field Hockey rallies to defeat No. 12 Liberty, 3-2
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Down 2-0 late in the first quarter, the Dukes dug deep and scored three unanswered goals to beat No. 12 Liberty, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. James Madison is on a three-game winning streak, bringing its record to 5-3. Liberty falls to...
969wsig.com
JMU’s game against Texas State is now sold out and will kick at 1:30
James Madison Athletics announced Monday that all tickets for its October 1 football game against Texas State have been sold out. In addition, all student tickets have been claimed. The Family Weekend game represents the first home Sun Belt Conference game for the program and it was also announced on Monday that the game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
969wsig.com
EMU plans downtown event
Thursday is a big day at Eastern Mennonite University. The school will host Royals Go Downtown from 5 to 8 pm. Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said during last month’s City Council meeting when council members approved the school’s special event application that she is excited about this event.
969wsig.com
Shenandoah Valley Airport Announces New Carrier, Flights to Charlotte
WEYERS CAVE, VA = Shenandoah Valley Airport announced a new partnership Wednesday with Contour Airlines offering daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The service is scheduled to begin on November 1. To celebrate the launch of the new flights, Contour Airlines is offering a special introductory fare of...
969wsig.com
Shenandoah County schools on lock down after threat
Schools on the northern campus of Shenandoah County Public Schools were in locked down for some time yesterday after several school divisions throughout the commonwealth received a report of an active shooting incident. That is Jessica Sager, the school system’s coordinator of school and community relations, who sent out the...
969wsig.com
Staunton Police Search for Missing Elderly Man
STAUNTON, Va – The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair.
969wsig.com
Plane to be removed from I-66
Today, officials plan to move a plane that is sitting on the side of a highway just north of the listening area. State Police say it was engine failure that forced the small plane to land on I-66 near Front Royal over the weekend. Authorities believe that the plane was experiencing engine failure when it made an emergency landing Saturday morning.
