969wsig.com
Attanasi’s late goal lifts JMU Women’s Soccer past ODU
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After over 85 minutes of play with both teams battling windy conditions, sophomore Amanda Attanasi fired home her fifth goal of the season to give James Madison a 1-0 victory over Old Dominion in Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer action on Thursday night at Sentara Park.
969wsig.com
JMU Men’s Soccer uses big second half to defeat Georgetown
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison newcomers Evan Southern and Kevin Larsson scored their first goals in their JMU careers less than three minutes apart in the second half to push the Dukes past Georgetown, 2-0, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Sentara Park Tuesday night. The Dukes move...
969wsig.com
EMU Volleyball falls to Washington and Lee in four sets
HARRISONBURG, Va. – If you had breath and you were at Yoder Arena Tuesday night, chances are, at one point or another, you were holding it. EMU’s women’s volleyball team took the first set from W&L but then dropped three tightly-contested sets to fall 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 14-25, 23-25) to the Generals.
969wsig.com
Time running out to vote for music series
Time is running out for folks to help Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance receive a $90,000 grant to host a free, three-year outdoor music series and they need your help. H-D-R is one of 36 cities nationwide that is in the running to receive one of the 10 grants. H-D-R Director of...
969wsig.com
JMU announces STEM grant for low income students
James Madison University announced recently a nearly one and a half million-dollar grant that will provide financial and other support to 22 low-income, first-generation college students who are majoring in a science or technology field starting next fall. LouAnn Lovin is the university’s interim associate dean in the College of...
969wsig.com
Murder indictments returned for Robinson
The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
969wsig.com
Shenandoah County schools on lock down after threat
Schools on the northern campus of Shenandoah County Public Schools were in locked down for some time yesterday after several school divisions throughout the commonwealth received a report of an active shooting incident. That is Jessica Sager, the school system’s coordinator of school and community relations, who sent out the...
969wsig.com
Luray Memorial Drive project begins
Luray town officials remind folks that the Memorial Drive Corridor Improvements Project has begun construction. The project is planned to be completed next July. Officials say during construction, northbound traffic on Memorial Drive will be maintained with southbound traffic detoured on to Court Street. Drivers will need to make note...
969wsig.com
Shenandoah Valley Airport Announces New Carrier, Flights to Charlotte
WEYERS CAVE, VA = Shenandoah Valley Airport announced a new partnership Wednesday with Contour Airlines offering daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The service is scheduled to begin on November 1. To celebrate the launch of the new flights, Contour Airlines is offering a special introductory fare of...
969wsig.com
Search continues for Highland County inmate
Authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped yesterday morning. Shaun Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County and was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle. Gwin is a 34-year-old white man with...
969wsig.com
Staunton Police Search for Missing Elderly Man
STAUNTON, Va – The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair.
