Harrisonburg, VA

969wsig.com

Attanasi’s late goal lifts JMU Women’s Soccer past ODU

HARRISONBURG, Va. – After over 85 minutes of play with both teams battling windy conditions, sophomore Amanda Attanasi fired home her fifth goal of the season to give James Madison a 1-0 victory over Old Dominion in Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer action on Thursday night at Sentara Park.
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

JMU Men’s Soccer uses big second half to defeat Georgetown

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison newcomers Evan Southern and Kevin Larsson scored their first goals in their JMU careers less than three minutes apart in the second half to push the Dukes past Georgetown, 2-0, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Sentara Park Tuesday night. The Dukes move...
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

EMU Volleyball falls to Washington and Lee in four sets

HARRISONBURG, Va. – If you had breath and you were at Yoder Arena Tuesday night, chances are, at one point or another, you were holding it. EMU’s women’s volleyball team took the first set from W&L but then dropped three tightly-contested sets to fall 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 14-25, 23-25) to the Generals.
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

Time running out to vote for music series

Time is running out for folks to help Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance receive a $90,000 grant to host a free, three-year outdoor music series and they need your help. H-D-R is one of 36 cities nationwide that is in the running to receive one of the 10 grants. H-D-R Director of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Richmond, VA
969wsig.com

JMU announces STEM grant for low income students

James Madison University announced recently a nearly one and a half million-dollar grant that will provide financial and other support to 22 low-income, first-generation college students who are majoring in a science or technology field starting next fall. LouAnn Lovin is the university’s interim associate dean in the College of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

Murder indictments returned for Robinson

The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

Shenandoah County schools on lock down after threat

Schools on the northern campus of Shenandoah County Public Schools were in locked down for some time yesterday after several school divisions throughout the commonwealth received a report of an active shooting incident. That is Jessica Sager, the school system’s coordinator of school and community relations, who sent out the...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
969wsig.com

Luray Memorial Drive project begins

Luray town officials remind folks that the Memorial Drive Corridor Improvements Project has begun construction. The project is planned to be completed next July. Officials say during construction, northbound traffic on Memorial Drive will be maintained with southbound traffic detoured on to Court Street. Drivers will need to make note...
LURAY, VA
James Madison
969wsig.com

Shenandoah Valley Airport Announces New Carrier, Flights to Charlotte

WEYERS CAVE, VA = Shenandoah Valley Airport announced a new partnership Wednesday with Contour Airlines offering daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The service is scheduled to begin on November 1. To celebrate the launch of the new flights, Contour Airlines is offering a special introductory fare of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
969wsig.com

Search continues for Highland County inmate

Authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped yesterday morning. Shaun Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County and was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle. Gwin is a 34-year-old white man with...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
969wsig.com

Staunton Police Search for Missing Elderly Man

STAUNTON, Va – The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair.
STAUNTON, VA

