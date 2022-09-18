HARRISONBURG, Va. – If you had breath and you were at Yoder Arena Tuesday night, chances are, at one point or another, you were holding it. EMU’s women’s volleyball team took the first set from W&L but then dropped three tightly-contested sets to fall 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 14-25, 23-25) to the Generals.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO