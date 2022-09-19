Read full article on original website
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Low Potassium
Potassium is a mineral needed in small amounts for cell, nerve, and muscle function. Under normal circumstances, your body will automatically control potassium levels in your blood. Low potassium, also known as hypokalemia, can have many causes that result in mild to severe symptoms. Low potassium levels are most frequently...
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
ajmc.com
Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA
Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
aao.org
In patients with uveitis, cataract surgery is relatively safe
Review of: Cataract surgery in uveitis: Risk factors, outcomes and complications. Al-Ani H, Sims J, Niederer R. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the rates of intraoperative and postoperative complications in uveitic eyes with cataracts and identified predictors of complications. Study design. This was a retrospective observational...
healio.com
Semilunar sign on cornea a telltale sign of scleritis
Scleritis is inflammation of the sclera and is predominantly autoimmune. Corneal thinning, astigmatism and peripheral ulcerative keratitis are the common corneal changes following scleritis. Scleritis can be anterior or posterior. Anterior scleritis is classified as diffuse or nodular, depending upon the clinical presentation. In 1976, Watson and colleagues described about...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Neuron23, QIAGEN Developing Test to Find Patients for LRRK2 Inhibitor
Neuron23 and QIAGEN have joined forces to develop a companion test to predict the response of patients to Neuron23’s experimental treatment for Parkinson’s disease, called NEU-723. “QIAGEN’s blood-based test will help to identify patients with Parkinson’s disease who are likely to respond to Neuron23’s LRRK2 inhibitor,” Nancy Stagliano,...
Nature.com
Synthesis and comparative evaluation of Lu-labeled PEG and non-PEG variant peptides as HER2-targeting probes
Highest global cancer incidence of female breast cancer is a matter of great concern. HER2-positive breast cancers have high mortality rate hence detection at an early stage is vital for successful treatment, improved cancer care and survival rate. Radiolabeled peptides have emerged as new alternatives to radiolabeled antibodies to overcome the limitations of slow clearance and uptake in non-target tissues. Herein, DOTA-A9 peptide and its pegylated variant were constructed on solid phase and radiolabeled with [177Lu]LuCl3. [177Lu]DOTA-A9 and [177Lu]DOTA-PEG4-A9 displayed high binding affinity (Kd"‰="‰48.4"‰Â±"‰1.4 and 55.7"‰Â±"‰12.3Â nM respectively) in human breast carcinoma SKBR3 cells. Two radiopeptides exhibited renal excretion and rapid clearance from normal organs. Uptake in SKBR3 tumor and tumor-to-background ratios were significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) for [177Lu]DOTA-PEG4-A9 at the three time points investigated. Xenografts could be clearly visualized by [177Lu]DOTA-PEG4-A9 in SPECT images at 3, 24 and 48Â h p.i. indicating the potential for further exploration as HER2-targeting probe. The encouraging in vivo profile of PEG construct, [177Lu]DOTA-PEG4-A9 incentivizes future studies for clinical applications.
getnews.info
Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period (2032) – Asserts DelveInsight | GNT Pharma (Nelonemdaz), Genentech, Supergene, Tasly, Angde, NuvOx, Healios
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 35+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Acute Ischemic Stroke therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
Healthline
What Type of Leukemia Causes an Enlarged Spleen?
Leukemia and many other blood disorders can cause your spleen to enlarge. Doctors divide leukemia into four primary categories:. chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) All types of leukemia can lead to an enlarged spleen, but it generally occurs more...
Healthline
Is It Possible to Have GERD without Esophagitis?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) happens when acidic stomach contents flow back up into the esophagus. This is known as acid reflux. of the population in the United States. Generally, it’s thought to be related to problems with the lower esophageal sphincter (LES). The LES is the ring-shaped muscle at the...
docwirenews.com
Risk Factors for SLE Development in Patients With ITP
Researchers, led by Soo Min Ahn, examined patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who later developed systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and found that younger age, organ bleeding, and antinuclear antibody (ANA) positivity were potential risk factors for the occurrence of SLE. Their findings were published in Arthritis Research & Therapy.
science.org
Receptor-independent fluid-phase macropinocytosis promotes arterial foam cell formation and atherosclerosis
Macropinocytosis is a mechanism by which cells take up extracellular material. Here, Lin et al. investigated scavenger receptor–independent macropinocytosis in the development of atherosclerosis in mice. Inhibiting macropinocytosis by blocking Nhe1 prevented arterial lesion development in hypercholesterolemic mice, whereas stimulating macropinocytosis promoted foam cell formation and increased native low-density lipoprotein uptake in human macrophages in vitro. Myeloid depletion of Nhe1 suppressed macropinocytosis and atherosclerosis in mouse models, and repurposing imipramine, an antidepressant, similarly inhibited lipid accumulation in macrophages and attenuated atherosclerosis in mice. Results help identify a scavenger receptor–independent mechanism contributing to atherosclerosis and suggest a potential therapeutic approach.
science.org
Gastric dysfunction in patients with chronic nausea and vomiting syndromes defined by a noninvasive gastric mapping device
Nausea and vomiting syndromes (NVSs) are heterogenous and difficult to diagnose. Body surface gastric mapping (BSGM) uses electrodes to monitor gastric activity to uncover aberrant gastric electrical patterns. Here, Gharibans et al. used the Gastric Alimetry BSGM system consisting of an array of electrodes worn over the stomach region, a reader, and a symptom-logging app to study NVS. Over the course of a test meal, differences in myoelectrical activity were detected in 43 patients with NVS compared to controls. Within patients with NVS, they identified two subgroups, one of which had comparable spectral and spatial metrics to controls. In patients with abnormal spectral and spatial metrics, severity of gastrointestinal symptoms correlated with BSGM metrics. This noninvasive mapping system could help characterize gastric dysmotility.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Primary and Secondary Osteoarthritis?
Arthritis is a group of more than 100 conditions that cause joint pain and inflammation. The most common type, osteoarthritis, is caused by the breakdown of cartilage on the ends of bones in a joint. adults in the United States have osteoarthritis, and it becomes more common with age. Mild...
optometrytimes.com
The future holds a great deal in glaucoma drug therapy
Justin Schweitzer, OD, FAAO, reports that glaucoma therapy is quickly moving to more innovative and targeted ways to treat glaucoma and lower the patient treatment burden. Justin Schweitzer, OD, FAAO, externship director with Vance Thompson Vision, Sioux Falls, SD, reported that glaucoma therapy is rapidly moving past conventional eye drop therapy to provide more innovative and targeted ways to treat glaucoma and lower the patient treatment burden.
getnews.info
Dry Eye Disease Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period 2032, Asserts DelveInsight | Aldeyra Therapeutics (Reproxalap), RegeneRx (Timbetasin), Mitotech (Visomitin)
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 50+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Dry Eye Disease therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Phase 1/2 Trial Supports Ketamine for Levodopa-induced Dyskinesia
New trial data suggest that low-dose ketamine — which does not induce anesthesia — may be a potential treatment for levodopa-induced dyskinesia, or involuntary movements, in Parkinson’s disease. “Ketamine was safe [and] well-tolerated with 100% of patients treated with ketamine demonstrating reduction in dyskinesias,” PharmaTher Holdings, the...
