A new polling location should be opened on campus to facilitate student voting. Last Tuesday, the undergraduate candidates for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, Miles Brown ’23 and Nicolás Macri ’24, finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Democratic primary — several hundred votes away from securing a spot in the general election. Last July, the current Student Government president, David Millman ’23, lost a race for Hanover selectboard by around 300 votes. The most recent student candidate to win a local election was Garrett Muscatel ’20, who ran unopposed in the 2018 Democratic primary for state house.
Safety and Security issues warning to campus following assault on graduate student
According to the release, a graduate student was accosted and physically assaulted by an older man but withstood no physical injuries. A graduate student was physically assaulted on Saturday night near the intersection of Main Street and Wheelock Street, according to a “Timely Warning” message from Safety and Security director Keysi Montás on Monday afternoon. The student sustained no physical injuries.
