Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Dodgers: Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
On Wednesday, Baseball America had selected Miguel Vargas as Minor League Player for the Year for the second year in a row.
SF Giants legend Buster Posey becomes latest athlete to join team ownership
The latest in a wave of former players and celebrities joining club ownership groups is a first for the San Francisco Giants.
Young Guardians poised for postseason history?
The Guardians might do what no team has done before. Not only are they the youngest team in the Majors, but their average age (which has hovered around 26 since Opening Day) is younger than every Triple-A club, as well. It took until Saturday -- when third baseman José Ramírez turned 30 -- for the team to have a position player other than a catcher be over 29 years old.
An inside look at Judge's quest for baseball immortality
It was the dawn of Aaron Judge’s junior season at Fresno State University, and the future Yankee found a seat alongside his Bulldogs teammates, having been issued a surprising classroom assignment. The required viewing on that date was a YouTube supercut, showing each and every hit Miguel Cabrera collected during his stellar 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers.
Scherzer on impending clinch: 'You celebrate making the playoffs'
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Mets clinch a National League playoff berth, likely this week in Milwaukee or Oakland, the team intends to celebrate. There is...
Former MVP, steals king Maury Wills dies at 89
LOS ANGELES -- Maury Wills, whose daring thievery on the basepaths revolutionized baseball, died on Monday night. He was 89. “I know he passed peacefully, and I am going to have a heavy heart,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who wears No. 30 because of Wills. “Maury was very impactful to me personally, professionally. He’s going to be missed. This one is tough for me.”
Here are the hottest hitting prospects from each team
With the Minor League season winding down, this is the last time this year we will be looking at the hottest hitting prospects in the Minors. All year, we’ve been picking the hottest hitter for each organization over the preceding month. While there was no one quite as consistent as a hitter as Andrew Painter was on the pitching side (he became a four-timer in our final hottest pitcher piece), there are a number of hitters who made close to regular appearances in this monthly feature. With the list below, four new players -- the Tigers’ Parker Meadows, the Twins’ Matt Wallner, the A’s Jordan Diaz and the Pirates’ Endy Rodriguez -- are welcomed to the three-peat club in 2022. They join three other players -- Edgar Quero of the Angels, Vaughn Grissom of the Braves and Elly De La Cruz of the Reds -- in that exclusive circle.
'Nothing clicked right for us': O's shut out by Tigers
BALTIMORE -- The way Monday night was shaping up, the Orioles may accept that they avoided history, but the way it finished was a brutal blow all the same. The O’s opened a crucial homestand at Camden Yards against the Tigers with a deflating loss, no-hit by left-hander Tyler Alexander through six innings and then ultimately shut out, 11-0, by a team with the worst scoring offense in the Majors.
Charlie, Ke'Bryan Hayes share special 1st pitch in NY
NEW YORK -- Former Major Leaguer Charlie Hayes helped the Yankees in a big way in 1996. Besides delivering key hits in the postseason, Hayes caught the final out to help the Bronx Bombers win the ‘96 World Series over the Braves in Game 6 at Yankee Stadium. Almost...
Gearin debuts as D-backs' first female broadcaster
LOS ANGELES -- When Daulton Varsho hit a first-pitch homer to lead off the third inning of the D-backs’ 6-5 loss on Tuesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, history was being made -- not on the field, but in the broadcast booth. On the D-backs’ radio play-by-play call for the...
King Tuck's 100th RBI keeps Astros rolling
ST. PETERSBURG – When a pair of reporters approached Kyle Tucker at his locker following Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field, slugger Yordan Alvarez acknowledged the nickname, “King Tuck,” from a few lockers away, a nod from one intimidating slugger to another. •...
With spot clinched, what's next? Mets postseason FAQ
Even though the Mets have clinched their first playoff berth since 2016, they are not yet at the point when they can begin making decisions with an eye toward the postseason. That’s because the Mets still have their sights on the NL East crown, which could come down to the final days of the season. Until they either win or lose the division, the Mets will continue their quest to win as many games as possible.
Lat strain brings Rogers' season to a close
MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers has been shut down from throwing due to a Grade 1 lat strain, ending his 2022 season. Rogers, who exited Saturday’s start against the Nationals after 32 pitches due to left lat discomfort, underwent an MRI that revealed the severity of his injury. With the season coming to a close on Oct. 5, time wasn’t on his side.
Turn ... three? Rangers roll 2nd triple play of 2022
ARLINGTON -- Josh Jung wasn’t thinking much of anything when he fielded the sharp grounder down the third-base line in the sixth inning. Everything happened so fast, he couldn’t even process it. “[I was] just thinking, ‘Get rid of it,’” Jung said. “'Get it out of my hands,...
Knack to 'get the job done' has made Romano elite
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Oddly enough, it took a misstep to appreciate just how good Jordan Romano has pitched at Rogers Centre. The Canadian closer blew his...
Mets punch ticket to October with grander goals ahead
MILWAUKEE -- Almost exactly one year ago, the Mets watched from their dugout as the Brewers clinched a playoff berth at American Family Field. It had been a disappointing season for the Mets, whose promise never seemed to coalesce into quite enough success. As the Brewers celebrated at their expense, Francisco Lindor looked inward.
Bednar humbled, honored to be Clemente Award nominee
David Bednar became acquainted with the life, the legend of Roberto Clemente from a young age. He learned that the history of baseball in Pittsburgh cannot be told without mention of Clemente. So, when Bednar was nominated for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, he understood what it meant for his name to be mentioned alongside The Great One.
