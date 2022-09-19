ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

annarborfamily.com

Ypsilanti Youth Orchestra Gains New Leadership

Joseph Alcocer is now the music director of the Ypsilanti Youth Orchestra (YYO). His appointment was recently announced by Claudia Young Hunter, president pro tem of the Board of Directors. The YYO is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in 1999. Music education and performance opportunities to over two hundred...
YPSILANTI, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America

Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Education
Fox17

19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign

Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Phil Donahue
candgnews.com

Farmington Public Schools bids farewell to longtime staffer

FARMINGTON — Farmington Public Schools is undergoing a major change in its administration. Longtime administrator Kathy Smith, the assistant superintendent of talent development, retired Sept. 9 after 33 1/2 years with the district. Smith, who devoted her entire professional career to the Farmington Public School District, was treated to...
FARMINGTON, MI
annarborwithkids.com

Chela’s – Restaurant Review

We first dined at Bobcat Bonnie’s Ypsilanti as a family in February 2020. Throughout the pandemic, it has been one of our favorite locations for takeout. They have a nice selection of vegan and vegetarian options when we are dining with friends who are vegetarian. My husband and I returned on a date night outdoors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Sip cocktails and shop for art at Ann Arbor’s 2nd-annual Artoberfest

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor art lovers will have the chance to sip cocktails and shop for pieces at the second-annual Artoberfest in early October. The A2 Artoberfest Fine Art Fair, hosted by The Guild of Artists and Artisans, takes place Oct. 8-9 in downtown Ann Arbor and will feature a variety of art, live entertainment, food vendors and craft cocktails from local makers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural

ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Nurses' union at UM remain at odds with university as negotiating continues

The nurses at the University of Michigan continue to negotiate with university leadership with a strike possibility remaining on the table. The nurses have been working without a contract since July 1st. The union has accused the university of breaking labor laws and has filed a lawsuit over the university’s refusal to discuss workload ratios.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs

Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closes after 3 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closed over the weekend, according to a post on its social media page. Chatime Michigan, 340 Maynard St., closed Saturday, Sept. 17, after a little more than three years in business. “We enjoyed the relationships with our customers over the...
ANN ARBOR, MI

