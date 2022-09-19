Read full article on original website
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Ann Arbor hires new director to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is taking another step forward to increase its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The city announced this week it has hired Laura Orta to be city hall’s first director of organizational equity, a new position created in the city’s administration.
$42 million renovation of University of Michigan medical research unit proposed
ANN ARBOR, MI - A proposed $42 million renovation and repurposing of two University of Michigan Medical Science wings will go before the university’s Board of Regents on Thursday, Sept. 22. The project would renovate about 60,000 square feet of space across three levels of UM’s Medical Science Unit...
Ypsilanti Youth Orchestra Gains New Leadership
Joseph Alcocer is now the music director of the Ypsilanti Youth Orchestra (YYO). His appointment was recently announced by Claudia Young Hunter, president pro tem of the Board of Directors. The YYO is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in 1999. Music education and performance opportunities to over two hundred...
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America
Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
Fox17
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
Tipping habits changing across Michigan, U.S. with less people giving money
From labor shortages to supply chain issues, now workers are facing another brewing challenge – the changing trend of tipping.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Ann Arbor OKs agreement for big Stadium Boulevard development
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have signed off on plans for a four-story development coming near Trader Joe’s. City Council unanimously approved a development agreement this week for the project at 2424 E. Stadium Blvd., which calls for 185 housing units replacing the University Inn. The...
Farmington Public Schools bids farewell to longtime staffer
FARMINGTON — Farmington Public Schools is undergoing a major change in its administration. Longtime administrator Kathy Smith, the assistant superintendent of talent development, retired Sept. 9 after 33 1/2 years with the district. Smith, who devoted her entire professional career to the Farmington Public School District, was treated to...
Chela’s – Restaurant Review
We first dined at Bobcat Bonnie’s Ypsilanti as a family in February 2020. Throughout the pandemic, it has been one of our favorite locations for takeout. They have a nice selection of vegan and vegetarian options when we are dining with friends who are vegetarian. My husband and I returned on a date night outdoors.
Michigan State University freshman wants more done to protect students after attack near campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A freshman at Michigan State University said she was attacked near campus and even though she got away, she is worried about the safety of other students. The attack happened during sorority rush week in the area of Burcham Drive and Abbot Road in East...
Sip cocktails and shop for art at Ann Arbor’s 2nd-annual Artoberfest
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor art lovers will have the chance to sip cocktails and shop for pieces at the second-annual Artoberfest in early October. The A2 Artoberfest Fine Art Fair, hosted by The Guild of Artists and Artisans, takes place Oct. 8-9 in downtown Ann Arbor and will feature a variety of art, live entertainment, food vendors and craft cocktails from local makers.
Ann Arbor OKs plan for mixed-use development across from train station
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new mixed-use development across from Ann Arbor’s Amtrak train station on Depot Street is now officially approved to move forward. City Council voted 10-1 Monday night, Sept. 19, to OK the private development at 340 Depot St., just north of downtown. Plans call...
Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
New downtown Ann Arbor high-rise features 36-foot-tall colorful mural
ANN ARBOR, MI — A new high-rise catering to University of Michigan students in downtown Ann Arbor recently welcomed its firsts tenants just in time for the school year. The Standard, as Main Street’s newest building is called, includes over 200 apartments with over 400 beds, plus ground-floor commercial space not yet finished.
Nurses' union at UM remain at odds with university as negotiating continues
The nurses at the University of Michigan continue to negotiate with university leadership with a strike possibility remaining on the table. The nurses have been working without a contract since July 1st. The union has accused the university of breaking labor laws and has filed a lawsuit over the university’s refusal to discuss workload ratios.
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closes after 3 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor bubble tea shop closed over the weekend, according to a post on its social media page. Chatime Michigan, 340 Maynard St., closed Saturday, Sept. 17, after a little more than three years in business. “We enjoyed the relationships with our customers over the...
Ann Arbor’s proposed ban on red-light turns downtown raises equity concerns
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are holding off on banning cars from turning at red lights downtown just yet. City Council debated the pedestrian-safety proposal introduced by Council Member Erica Briggs, D-5th Ward, Monday night, Sept, 19, ultimately deciding to postpone it until Oct. 3. If the...
