LINCOLN - Nebraska's athletic department has been busy making changes inside the football program - and is now making bold moves off the field, too. With three different proposals set for vote at Nebraska's Sept. 30 Board of Regents meeting, NU intends to sign a 15-year, $300-million deal that starts Oct. 1, begin serving alcohol at Nebraska men's and women's basketball games, and engage a program management service as it begins perhaps the largest project of all: Overhauling Memorial Stadium.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO