Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska athletics proposing bold moves including $300-million multimedia deal, beer at basketball

LINCOLN - Nebraska's athletic department has been busy making changes inside the football program - and is now making bold moves off the field, too. With three different proposals set for vote at Nebraska's Sept. 30 Board of Regents meeting, NU intends to sign a 15-year, $300-million deal that starts Oct. 1, begin serving alcohol at Nebraska men's and women's basketball games, and engage a program management service as it begins perhaps the largest project of all: Overhauling Memorial Stadium.
Husker History Highlights - September 22

What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. Walker shows off his moves. The distance: 71 yards. The star: Joe Walker. The date: Oct. 4,...
Nebraska men's basketball announces TV schedule

Nebraska men's basketball announced most of its tip times and TV schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Huskers will have 20 Big Ten Network appearances, with 19 being conference play. NU's game against Maryland on Feb. 19 will be available on FS1, while the Nov. 20 matchup between Nebraska and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be on BTN.
Report: Three coaches high on Nebraska's coaching list

LINCOLN — According to a report, three coaches — Matt Campbell, Lance Leipold and Bill O'Brien — are among those being considered for the open Nebraska football coaching job. Bruce Feldman, a national reporter for The Athletic, said that trio is “high” on NU’s list....
