Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Husker notes: Reports on Nebraska's coaching search are not accurate, says Trev Alberts
Don’t believe everything anyone tweets — at least related to the Nebraska football coaching search. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said on Thursday that reports he’s seen on Twitter aren’t accurate. “I don’t know that I’ve seen anything that’s accurate,” Alberts said, drawing a laugh from...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska athletics proposing bold moves including $300-million multimedia deal, beer at basketball
LINCOLN - Nebraska's athletic department has been busy making changes inside the football program - and is now making bold moves off the field, too. With three different proposals set for vote at Nebraska's Sept. 30 Board of Regents meeting, NU intends to sign a 15-year, $300-million deal that starts Oct. 1, begin serving alcohol at Nebraska men's and women's basketball games, and engage a program management service as it begins perhaps the largest project of all: Overhauling Memorial Stadium.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker History Highlights - September 22
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. Walker shows off his moves. The distance: 71 yards. The star: Joe Walker. The date: Oct. 4,...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska men's basketball announces TV schedule
Nebraska men's basketball announced most of its tip times and TV schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Huskers will have 20 Big Ten Network appearances, with 19 being conference play. NU's game against Maryland on Feb. 19 will be available on FS1, while the Nov. 20 matchup between Nebraska and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be on BTN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
Red Report: Joseph to slow down Husker offense; do the 'right thing' in recruiting
It hit Mickey Joseph late in the second half — maybe he could have prepared a different game plan. With Nebraska trailing 35-7 to Oklahoma, Joseph realized that slowing down NU's offensive tempo and huddling more might have helped take away some possessions from the high-scoring Sooners. Given Nebraska's...
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: Why Joseph fired Chinander, and three more Husker observations
Four games into the season, Nebraska arrives at its off week at a much-needed juncture. It’s been a little over a week since Scott Frost was fired, and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was relieved of his duties on Sunday. With the latter in mind, interim head coach Mickey Joseph...
HuskerExtra.com
A Big Ten title has eluded the current Huskers, but a new 10-week race begins this week
For all of the individual and team successes for the players on the Nebraska volleyball team – six players on the team right now have played in a national championship match, and Nicklin Hames has twice – something is missing for this group. A championship. Not since Mikaela...
HuskerExtra.com
Three-star Jack Robison says Nebraska is 'right up there' with Big Ten rivals after visit
Three-star prospect Jack Robison felt a strong connection to the Nebraska men's basketball coaching staff before his unofficial visit last weekend. Afterward?. “That got a lot stronger this week,” said Robison, the 2024 forward from Minnesota. NU began solidifying that bond last Tuesday, when it sent assistant coach Nate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuskerExtra.com
Report: Three coaches high on Nebraska's coaching list
LINCOLN — According to a report, three coaches — Matt Campbell, Lance Leipold and Bill O'Brien — are among those being considered for the open Nebraska football coaching job. Bruce Feldman, a national reporter for The Athletic, said that trio is “high” on NU’s list....
Comments / 0