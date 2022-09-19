Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson has a dangerous new weapon the Patriots need to stop
Lamar Jackson is tough enough to defend when he doesn’t have receivers to throw to. Now, he has found an explosive new weapon on the outside that will trouble the Patriots.
James Robinson receives 25 touches, scores touchdown in Week 2 win
James Robinson rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught 2-of-2 targets for 14 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 2. Robinson has surprisingly been the bell cow back in Jacksonville through the first two weeks. Despite being less than nine months removed from a torn Achilles’ tendon, Robinson out-touched Travis Etienne Jr. 37 to 18 through the first two weeks. Robinson has carried the ball 34 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns and added another 17 yards through the air. Fantasy managers who took a late-round flier on Robinson are reaping the rewards early on.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Mitch Trubisky throws TD in Week 2
Mitch Trubisky completed 21 of his 33 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 17-14 loss to the Patriots in Week 2. He added a seven-yard rush in the contest. Fantasy Impact:. Trubisky's lone touchdown pass was an eight-yard connection with Pat Freiermuth early in the...
Bill Belichick makes surprising comment about Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been trying to negotiate a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens without an agent, but the star quarterback may want to consider hiring Bill Belichick to represent him. Belichick has a reputation for heaping praise on his upcoming opponents in the days leading up to games. He...
Breece Hall scores first touchdown in Week 2 win
Breece Hall rushed for 50 yards on seven carries and caught his only target for 10 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Hall scored his first NFL touchdown and produced his second straight double-digit fantasy performance i(n PPR formats) to begin his career. Hall has turned 23 touches into 152 yards and a touchdown through two weeks, catching 7-of-10 targets. Hall’s Week 2 touchdown capped off his day on Sunday and New York continues to waste no time getting the rookie heavily involved in the offense.
Kenny Golladay does not receive a target in Week 2
Kenny Golladay did not receive in a target in a Week 2 win over the Panthers. He was only on the field for two offensive snaps. Head coach Brian Daboll stated after the game that he is going with the guys that give him the best chance to win each week. The 28-year-old signed a mega deal with the Giants in 2021 and has underperformed. There were reports that his locker was also empty after the game, so there is probably more to come with Golladay’s status as the week progresses. The Giants take on the Cowboys in Week 3, but Golladay should not be viewed as a fantasy option right now.
Geno Smith struggles mightily in Week 2
The Seahawks lone touchdown on the afternoon came via a blocked field goal ran back to the endzone, meaning they have gone six straight quarters without scoring an offensive touchdown. It was a tough matchup, but Smith still has to move the ball at some point. He sees a more favorable matchup next week against the Falcons. If he struggles again, we could be seeing Drew Lock get an opportunity undercenter for the Seahawks.
Michael Gallup could return in week 3
Mike McCarthy specifically said the goal is for Gallup to practice fully this week, so it's not a sure thing that he does. Gallup did apparently practice more in week 2 than expected, so it is looking like he has a good chance to put in a full week of practice and be ready to go for week 3. While the Cowboys' offense has taken a hit without Dak Prescott, Gallup should settle in as the clear #2 WR in Dallas and should be a solid contributor for fantasy managers no matter what.
Dalvin Cook stymied in Week 2 defeat
Dalvin Cook rushed six times for only 17 yards and caught four passes for 19 yards during Minnesota's 24-7 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia. No fantasy manager is hoping for only 36 all-purpose yards for their first-round draft pick. Through two games, Cook's performance has been disappointing, tallying only 106 yards rushing and not even close to finding the end zone. One takeaway from the MNF shellacking is that the Eagles took a dominating lead early, essentially shutting down the run game for three full quarters. Cook has a juicy Week 3 matchup against the Lions, who have allowed 304 yards and five touchdowns to running backs through two games. While the worry is understandable, he remains an RB1 for Week 3.
Jalen Hurts runs for two touchdowns, throws for another in Week 2 win
Jalen Hurts completed 26 of his 31 pass attempts for 333 yards, one touchdown, and one interception and rushed 11 times for 57 yards and two additional touchdowns in Monday's win over the Vikings in Philadelphia. Fantasy Impact:. This start was as good as Hurts has looked as a pro,...
Equanimeous St. Brown leads Bears with 39 receiving yards in Week 2
Equanimeous St. Brown caught a 30-yard pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' opening touchdown drive. He finished with two catches for 39 yards on four targets in the 27-10 loss. Fantasy Impact:. Through two games, St. Brown leads the Bears in receiving (which isn't saying much) with 57 yards...
Elijah Moore targeted five times in Week 2 win
Elijah Moore caught 3-of-5 targets for 41 yards and rushed once for minus-6 yards in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Moore tied for third in targets and finished a distant third in yardage among all Jets in Week 2. It was an even more disappointing week for fantasy managers who drafted Moore expecting more of his breakout performances from 2021, especially with Joe Flacco at the helm who he had been a part of said breakout. Through the first two games, Moore has caught 8-of-12 targets for just 90 yards and also has minus-6 rushing yards on one attempt. It has not been an ideal start to the season for Moore’s fantasy managers but his ADP means he deserves at least one or two more weeks against a reeling Bengals’ defense that just allowed Cooper Rush to beat them. See what Week 3 brings before making a decision on Moore unless you have a clear-cut replacement.
Cole Beasley signs to Tampa Bay practice squad
FA WR Cole Beasley has signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad with the expectation of elevation to the active roster in the near future. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Beasley had been available since being released by the Bills following last season. Multiple teams have reached out to Beasley, but he remained set on holding out for the right situation. Now the 33-year-old will get the chance to play along side Tom Brady. Beasley has remained productive in the latter portion of his career, and this landing is perfect for him. With Evans suspended and nearly the entire Bucs’ WR corps banged up Beasley could find fantasy relevance sooner than later.
Mike Evans suspended one game by NFL
The NFL has suspended Bucs WR Mike Evans for his role in an altercation with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore on Sunday. Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game, but Lattimore is not being suspended. Evans does have the ability to appeal the suspension. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy...
Justin Herron traded to the Raiders
According to The Athletic, the New England Patriots have traded offensive lineman Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2024 sixth round pick. (The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Herron will join a Raiders team that needs to solve some depth issues on the...
Travis Etienne Jr. sees 12 touches in Week 2 win
Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 20 yards on nine carries and caught 3-of-3 targets for 33 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 2. Etienne once again took a backseat to James Robinson in both touches and production. Fantasy managers who took Etienne expecting him to be the lead back in Jacksonville have been disappointed by James Robinson’s seemingly miraculous recovery from a torn Achilles. Etienne should have more opportunities as the season goes on but managers may want to find other options for the time being.
Garrett Wilson scores twice, catches game-winner in Week 2 win
Garrett Wilson caught 8-of-14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Wilson had his breakout party in Week 2, turning a whopping 14 targets into 102 yards and two scores, including the game-winner with 22-seconds remaining, despite leaving at with an injury at one point. Wilson showed why the Jets drafted him 10th overall this year and why he is arguably the best receiver to come out of a loaded draft. Wilson clearly has a rapport with Joe Flacco, connecting on 12-of-22 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns this season with the majority of that coming in Week 2. Wilson is still available in a ton of leagues and managers should scoop him up off waivers if they are in one of those leagues. Wilson is going to be a problem for opposing defenses this season as long as he stays healthy.
Michael Carter produces 50 yards in Week 2 win
Michael Carter rushed for 23 yards on seven carries and caught 5-of-5 targets for 27 yards in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Carter continues to start for New York and out-touched Breece Hall 12 to 8 but Hall out-gained him 60 to 50 and found paydirt as well. Carter will continue to split backfield worth as RB1/1A with Breece Hall but there appears to be enough fantasy production to go around so far for the Jets’ offense this season, especially as receiving backs with Joe Flacco who loves to check down to his running backs.
Matt Ryan throws three interceptions in loss to Jaguars Sunday
Matt Ryan completed 16 out of his 30 pass attempts for 195 yards versus the Jaguars. He threw three interceptions to pair with a passer rating of 34.0 en rout to the Colts' 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. Fantasy Impact:. Ryan looked all the part of an aging quarterback on...
