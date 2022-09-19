Read full article on original website
After 18 years, popular World War II fleet submarine back in drydock for maintenance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular tourist attraction at Pearl Harbor is closed for the next several weeks. The 80-year-old World War II USS Bowfin is back in drydock Tuesday night at the Pacific Shipyards International at Honolulu Harbor. Nearly 18 years have passed since the vessel got hauled out for...
Hawaii DOT unveils where red light cameras will be installed as part of 2-year pilot
'Do your job': Families sickened by Red Hill fuel contamination march on DC to demand clean water. Red Hill families who were sickened by last year's fuel-tainted water crisis are in Washington, D.C. to deliver a message personally to the EPA: Do your job.
Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen
Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
Protesters Block Access To County Road Leading To Waipio Valley
Kupuna, taro farmers, residents and lineal descendants of Waipio Valley blocked access to the county road that leads down into the iconic valley on Monday. The blockade is a protest over Mayor Mitch Roth’s recent decision allowing limited access for Hawaii island residents, county-permitted tour operators and those seeking to practice Native Hawaiian customs and traditions.
What Can Be Done to Stop the Death of Native Hawaiian Trees on the Big Island?
In the battle to stop the spread of rapid ʻōhiʻa death that already has killed an estimated 1 million native Hawaiian trees on the Big Island, boots on the ground are a problem. The pathogens that cause the new fungal disease — and the seeds of invasive...
Anchor Ashley Nagaoka to welcome a new addition to her family (and ours)
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen's harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper. The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim's harrowing ordeal.
Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
Women self-defense classes on the rise in Hawaii
There have been several reports of women being targeted while running errands, going to and from work or while taking a walk around their neighborhood on the mainland.
Waikiki jellyfish?! When is it a problem + extras to pack in case of jellyfish sting at an Oahu beach! 🌴 Honolulu Hawaii travel blog
There are many ocean dangers in Hawaii, and that includes the risk of dangerous marine life. Among the dangerous marine life in Hawaii is jellyfish. You can get stung by a jellyfish in Hawaii, and this includes Waikiki. While there is always a risk any time, there is an increased...
Nighttime traffic signal upgrades planned islandwide on Maui
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises the public of planned night work to upgrade operating systems at approximately 80 state-owned traffic signals across the island of Maui. The work will take place starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and is expected to be completed at 4 a.m. Friday,...
Best Poke Bowls on Oahu
When visiting Hawaii, there is a variety of food to choose from. Since the islands are surrounded by water, it is the best place to eat fresh fish. Oahu is home to some of the best poke bowls, and here is a list of some of them. Tanioka’s Seafoods and...
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
Flight to Hawaii interrupted for ukulele lesson
Passengers on the Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu were surprised with a free ukulele lesson mid-flight.
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant
HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water.
Gov. Ige eyes change of direction for new Aloha Stadium
The Stadium Authority says that Governor Ige is changing direction on the NASED project, canceling both the NASED's entertainment district and real estate project's request for proposals.
Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country to buy a home, study finds
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- News that's not really news to anyone: Hawaii is the most expensive state in the U.S. to buy a home. According to a new study by Homebuyer.com, Hawaii ranks the highest nationally for housing prices: with the average house going for over $615,000, and the median household income at $99,800.
Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
Fourth proclamation issued declaring disaster relief for Maui’s axis deer crisis
Gov. David Ige issued a fourth proclamation, establishing another emergency relief period for the axis deer crisis in Maui County. Despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which state officials say cannot be sustained by the environment on Maui. According to state officials,...
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
