ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

Comments / 0

Related
honolulumagazine.com

Battle of Two Manapua: Sing Cheong Yuan and Royal Kitchen

Years ago, I made a list of my Top 5 manapua in Hawai‘i. My favorite char siu bao is Sing Cheong Yuan, for many reasons. Frolic reader Chad Yamamoto, however, passionately disagreed so much that he wrote his own rebuttal blog claiming Royal Kitchen is the best. SEE MELISSA’S...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Protesters Block Access To County Road Leading To Waipio Valley

Kupuna, taro farmers, residents and lineal descendants of Waipio Valley blocked access to the county road that leads down into the iconic valley on Monday. The blockade is a protest over Mayor Mitch Roth’s recent decision allowing limited access for Hawaii island residents, county-permitted tour operators and those seeking to practice Native Hawaiian customs and traditions.
WAIPIO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Government
City
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

Anchor Ashley Nagaoka to welcome a new addition to her family (and ours)

Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper. The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pearl#Puuloa Springs#Pearl Harbor Bike Path#Rotary Club Of Pearlridge#Hawaiian#Rcop Board#Rotarians#Clarence Delude Photo
mauinow.com

Nighttime traffic signal upgrades planned islandwide on Maui

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises the public of planned night work to upgrade operating systems at approximately 80 state-owned traffic signals across the island of Maui. The work will take place starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and is expected to be completed at 4 a.m. Friday,...
TRAFFIC
thesilversword.com

Best Poke Bowls on Oahu

When visiting Hawaii, there is a variety of food to choose from. Since the islands are surrounded by water, it is the best place to eat fresh fish. Oahu is home to some of the best poke bowls, and here is a list of some of them. Tanioka’s Seafoods and...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani

As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
PUKALANI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy