As with any major Fortnite update, Chapter 3 Season 4 has brought along some substantial changes to the popular battle royale's map. Plenty of POIs have received complete overhauls now that the Chrome has made its presence known--and things are looking pretty shiny these days. With so many fresh spots to land, you may be wondering at which location you want to begin your games. We've got you covered here with some of the best spots you can land in Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO