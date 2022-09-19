ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition Preorders Are Live

Fire Emblem Engage is a brand-new entry in the long-running strategy franchise, first revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct. It’ll have you once again facing off against enemies in grid-based, strategic combat--and it’s currently slated for a January 20 release on Nintendo Switch. And though the game won’t launch until next year, preorders are already open for the recently announced title. Nintendo is even releasing a collector's version dubbed Divine Edition. You can preorder the Divine Edition at GameStop and Target right now.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 Best Landing Spots

As with any major Fortnite update, Chapter 3 Season 4 has brought along some substantial changes to the popular battle royale's map. Plenty of POIs have received complete overhauls now that the Chrome has made its presence known--and things are looking pretty shiny these days. With so many fresh spots to land, you may be wondering at which location you want to begin your games. We've got you covered here with some of the best spots you can land in Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Beast Of Prey Event Guide

Beast of Prey, Apex Legends' latest Collection Event, went live on Tuesday with an update that brought a new limited-time mode, some slight meta changes, and loads of new cosmetic items to the game--including Loba's long-awaited Heirloom weapon. The event is significant enough that the game's developers saw fit to schedule two Reddit AMAs to answer players' questions about Apex's upcoming changes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Diofield Chronicle Review - Forever War

Essentially a protracted series of tactical battles, Diofield Chronicle's design falls into an early routine from which it is reluctant to deviate, while its fantasy world apes the war-room politicking of Game of Thrones with a focus on moving the chess pieces at the expense of credible character development. Flashes of progress are seen in its combat, and the occasional voice dares to question a realm ruled by divine authority, but both efforts are ultimately futile, crushed by an exhausting and relentless war machine.
VISUAL ART

