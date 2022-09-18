ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Android Central

The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them

Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

These 10 apps are draining your battery more than any others

Is your phone dying too soon? Your apps could be partially to blame. Smartphones have become the lifeline of our professional and personal lives, and we usually use them for emergencies, too. We understand how frustrating it can be to have smartphones dying in the middle of the day, when you most need them. But did you know some apps are specifically known for being huge battery hogs? Some of them are very common ones, too! In this post, we will go over the top battery-draining apps and how to tackle them to improve battery life. Obviously there are other things besides app that can cause battery drain, so be sure to check out our guide exploring why a smartphone battery might be draining faster than normal.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

7 of the best budget smart home devices under $100

Building a smart home doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, there are tons of great smart locks, speakers, plugs, cameras, and more that clock in under $100 each. Whether you’re just getting started on your smart home journey or want to add a few cool products to your house, these seven devices have tons of functionality without the hefty price tags. Everything listed below costs less than $100, although most can be had for less than $50. Here are the best budget smart home devices of 2022.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
technewstoday.com

How to Check Browsing History on Wi-Fi Router

With the diverse collection of materials on the internet, it becomes imperative to monitor internet activity, especially if you are a parent. While you may be familiar with checking the browsing history from the web browser, users can easily clear the traces of their online activity from the browser and stay clean.
TECHNOLOGY
Popular Science

Get better video with these 7 GoPro tips and tricks

GoPros have been capturing photos and video since 2004—and they remain the top choice when it comes to picking an action camera that can go just about anywhere. The recording quality of these devices has been steadily improving over the years, and the brand has been adding new features that are worth knowing about so you can get the most out of your camera.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

[Update: Lightning deal for $72] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

[Update September 19, 2022: Amazon currently has the Wireless CarPlay adaptor as a Lightning deal for $72! Deal ends around 7 p.m. ET.]. Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket

You want to prepare for bumps while you’re on the go. But you probably don’t want to lug heavy devices around, no matter how useful they are. We get it, and that’s why we’re highlighting compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your back pocket. From palm-size smartphone chargers to a mini speaker, these gadgets are pretty helpful.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 supports larger smartphones and has new ActiveTrack 5.0 and Quick Launch features

DJI has announced their newest handheld smartphone gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. Over its predecessor, DJI says that it comes with a larger clamp for supporting the ridiculously large smartphones that companies seem to be releasing these days (for real, how big do they think our pockets are?) along with a new Quick Launch feature as well as the updated Active Track 5.0 subject tracking features.
TECHNOLOGY
Cult of Mac

Sleek new Yale Assure Lock 2 series works with HomeKit and Siri

Yale, long known for its old-school locks, updated its Assure smart lock series Thursday. In addition to being 30% smaller than the original Assure smart locks, the new Assure Lock 2 models work with HomeKit and Siri voice control. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a...
ELECTRONICS
HGTV

The Best Outdoor Security Cameras for Every Budget

Best Doorbell Camera: SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro. Best Portable Camera: VOSKER V150 Solar-Powered Outdoor Camera. Even if you're not ready to install a full home security system, an outdoor camera can be incredibly handy for monitoring package deliveries, pets playing in the backyard or the unexpected. Whether you're looking for additional nighttime security or need to monitor your front door for porch pirates, an outdoor security camera serves a lot of needs. And many are available without a contract or monthly subscription service. We've rounded up the best outdoor security cameras below based on top reviews for image quality, battery life and easiness of installation. Take a look at our picks, and see which one meets your home's needs.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Dyson Groom tool & brush offer mess-free grooming for medium- and long-haired dogs

Stop the spread of pet hair around the house with the Dyson Groom tool & brush. This is a mess-free grooming tool and brush for medium- and long-haired dogs. In fact, it can remove loose hairs from your dog directly in the vacuum. As a result, it stops the spread of loose pet hair around the house. Additionally, it makes the entire process of pet grooming quick and comfortable. With every brush stroke, you can also remove the dead skin cells from your pet’s body. This will stop the spread of allergens and make the process hassle-free. The tool comes with self-clean and self-store modes with single thumb control. There are 364 bristles, angled at 35°, that penetrate your dog’s coat to grab loose hairs. Overall, it’s an ideal pet accessory to keep your home clean and make pet grooming super easy.
PET SERVICES
Android Central

Best smart wall outlets 2022

Smart plugs are a great way to cheaply and easily control old, dumb electronics with voice assistants and home automation systems, but did you know that for just a bit more you can turn your actual outlets into smart outlets? We've identified what we think are some of the best smart wall outlets for your home.
ELECTRONICS

