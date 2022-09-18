Read full article on original website
Related
Android Central
The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them
Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
Ring unveils an intercom extension to remotely control access to your home
Amazon-owned Ring has introduced a Wi-Fi-connected intercom that beefs up your existing audio intercom system, but U.S. customers will have to wait a while.
Android Authority
These 10 apps are draining your battery more than any others
Is your phone dying too soon? Your apps could be partially to blame. Smartphones have become the lifeline of our professional and personal lives, and we usually use them for emergencies, too. We understand how frustrating it can be to have smartphones dying in the middle of the day, when you most need them. But did you know some apps are specifically known for being huge battery hogs? Some of them are very common ones, too! In this post, we will go over the top battery-draining apps and how to tackle them to improve battery life. Obviously there are other things besides app that can cause battery drain, so be sure to check out our guide exploring why a smartphone battery might be draining faster than normal.
Digital Trends
7 of the best budget smart home devices under $100
Building a smart home doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, there are tons of great smart locks, speakers, plugs, cameras, and more that clock in under $100 each. Whether you’re just getting started on your smart home journey or want to add a few cool products to your house, these seven devices have tons of functionality without the hefty price tags. Everything listed below costs less than $100, although most can be had for less than $50. Here are the best budget smart home devices of 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Check Browsing History on Wi-Fi Router
With the diverse collection of materials on the internet, it becomes imperative to monitor internet activity, especially if you are a parent. While you may be familiar with checking the browsing history from the web browser, users can easily clear the traces of their online activity from the browser and stay clean.
Get better video with these 7 GoPro tips and tricks
GoPros have been capturing photos and video since 2004—and they remain the top choice when it comes to picking an action camera that can go just about anywhere. The recording quality of these devices has been steadily improving over the years, and the brand has been adding new features that are worth knowing about so you can get the most out of your camera.
Nothing phone (1) updates with ear (1) app integration and more camera improvements
Nothing OS version 1.1.4 is beginning its gradual rollout. The update will bring in Nothing ear (1) app integration to the phone (1) along with more improvements to the device's camera.
The new Android 13 features you need to be using
Lookin' good, Android 13!. Denny Müller / UnsplashGoogle's latest mobile operating system update is out and looking good.
[Update: Lightning deal for $72] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
[Update September 19, 2022: Amazon currently has the Wireless CarPlay adaptor as a Lightning deal for $72! Deal ends around 7 p.m. ET.]. Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your pocket
You want to prepare for bumps while you’re on the go. But you probably don’t want to lug heavy devices around, no matter how useful they are. We get it, and that’s why we’re highlighting compact EDC gadgets that easily fit in your back pocket. From palm-size smartphone chargers to a mini speaker, these gadgets are pretty helpful.
DIY Photography
The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 supports larger smartphones and has new ActiveTrack 5.0 and Quick Launch features
DJI has announced their newest handheld smartphone gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6. Over its predecessor, DJI says that it comes with a larger clamp for supporting the ridiculously large smartphones that companies seem to be releasing these days (for real, how big do they think our pockets are?) along with a new Quick Launch feature as well as the updated Active Track 5.0 subject tracking features.
makeuseof.com
Matter Ready: Yale Announces the New, Smaller Assure Lock 2 Lineup
A smart lock is a great first step into the world of smart home technology. And one of the most notable names in the industry has just unveiled a new flagship lock with a host of connectivity options. We’ll tell you more about the Yale Assure Lock 2. Smaller...
Cult of Mac
Sleek new Yale Assure Lock 2 series works with HomeKit and Siri
Yale, long known for its old-school locks, updated its Assure smart lock series Thursday. In addition to being 30% smaller than the original Assure smart locks, the new Assure Lock 2 models work with HomeKit and Siri voice control. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a...
ZDNet
Tile's new QR stickers offer Bluetooth-free tracking for low-tech enthusiasts
Tile has released QR code stickers designed to help you recover your lost stuff without having to give away your exact whereabouts. Tile's Lost and Found labels are stickers that can be attached to anything with a flat surface and can be used to reunite a lost item with its owner.
HGTV
The Best Outdoor Security Cameras for Every Budget
Best Doorbell Camera: SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro. Best Portable Camera: VOSKER V150 Solar-Powered Outdoor Camera. Even if you're not ready to install a full home security system, an outdoor camera can be incredibly handy for monitoring package deliveries, pets playing in the backyard or the unexpected. Whether you're looking for additional nighttime security or need to monitor your front door for porch pirates, an outdoor security camera serves a lot of needs. And many are available without a contract or monthly subscription service. We've rounded up the best outdoor security cameras below based on top reviews for image quality, battery life and easiness of installation. Take a look at our picks, and see which one meets your home's needs.
Dyson Groom tool & brush offer mess-free grooming for medium- and long-haired dogs
Stop the spread of pet hair around the house with the Dyson Groom tool & brush. This is a mess-free grooming tool and brush for medium- and long-haired dogs. In fact, it can remove loose hairs from your dog directly in the vacuum. As a result, it stops the spread of loose pet hair around the house. Additionally, it makes the entire process of pet grooming quick and comfortable. With every brush stroke, you can also remove the dead skin cells from your pet’s body. This will stop the spread of allergens and make the process hassle-free. The tool comes with self-clean and self-store modes with single thumb control. There are 364 bristles, angled at 35°, that penetrate your dog’s coat to grab loose hairs. Overall, it’s an ideal pet accessory to keep your home clean and make pet grooming super easy.
The best EDC gadgets to make your daily commute easier and more organized
Commuting every day isn’t easy. When you’re on the move, things—important things—can get lost or misplaced. But that doesn’t have to happen to you. Not when you own some of the best EDC gadgets around. These gadgets are small but mighty, making easy work out of your daily journey.
Best smart wall outlets 2022
Smart plugs are a great way to cheaply and easily control old, dumb electronics with voice assistants and home automation systems, but did you know that for just a bit more you can turn your actual outlets into smart outlets? We've identified what we think are some of the best smart wall outlets for your home.
Comments / 0