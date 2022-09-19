ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China's quarantine bus crash kills 27 people, sparks anger against zero-Covid policy

By Yong Xiong, Nectar Gan, Philip Wang, CNN
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash

Twenty-seven people died en route to a Covid-19 quarantine facility when their bus crashed in southwest China on Sunday, local authorities said, in the country's deadliest road accident this year.  And in March, a Chinese passenger jet crash killed all 132 people on board, marking the deadliest aviation accident to take place in China for decades.  lxc/je/dva
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Quarantine
The Independent

Smoke pours from Air India flight as passengers rush to evacuate

Dramatic footage has emerged of smoke pouring from an Air India flight that aborted landing on Wednesday, with passengers seen dashing to evacuate.The flight was due to take off from Muscat International Airport mid-morning on 14 September, bound for Kochi in India, when pilots were forced to abort on seeing smoke detected in one of the engines.In video captured at the airport, a huge cloud of white smoke is seen shrouding the front half of the Boeing 737-800 as passengers exit via the aircraft’s inflatable slides.There were 147 people onboard at the time, including four infants and six cabin crew,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

China locks down 65 million, discourages holiday travel

BEIJING (AP) — China has locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough COVID-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays. Across the country, 33 cities including seven provincial capitals are under full or partial lockdown covering more than 65 million people, according to a tally published late Sunday by the Chinese business magazine Caixin. It said that outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020. Despite a relatively low number of infections, authorities have adhered to a “zero-COVID” policy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and the confining of people suspected of being in close contact with any confirmed case.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Australian travellers are trapped inside a Japanese airport for three DAYS as Jetstar repeatedly cancels flights - and the same thing just happened to another group

For the second time in two weeks a group of Jetstar passengers trying to get to Australia has been marooned and left hungry for days in a Japanese airport. The latest stranded group landed at Tokyo's main Narita Airport on Sunday for what was meant to be a short stopover before boarding a flight to the Gold Coast that evening.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Mother hands out sorry note and gift bags to plane passengers in case toddler cries during the flight

A Chinese mother and her 20-month-old toddler handed out 100 gift bags and sorry notes to flight passengers to apologise for any noise disturbance during the journey.The mother, who reportedly hails from Jilin province, northeast China, was worried about her son crying out loud and causing disturbance to other passengers on her flight from Taiyuan on Saturday (3 September).So, she prepared the gift bags to give to passengers as an apology in advance before the plane took off.In a video that has gone viral on Weibo, the mother and toddler can be seen walking through the aisle of the...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Call for passengers to be guaranteed compensation for delayed and cancelled flights as Qantas warns of even more major travel chaos during school holidays and footy finals

Calls are mounting for airlines to guarantee compensation for travellers who have their flights cancelled or delayed. Australian airports have been in chaos for months with far more passengers than usual told their flights were rescheduled or cancelled altogether. Staff shortages, the Covid pandemic, technical issues, and the weather were...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy