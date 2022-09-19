China's quarantine bus crash kills 27 people, sparks anger against zero-Covid policy

Read full article on original website
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
Twenty-seven people died en route to a Covid-19 quarantine facility when their bus crashed in southwest China on Sunday, local authorities said, in the country's deadliest road accident this year. And in March, a Chinese passenger jet crash killed all 132 people on board, marking the deadliest aviation accident to take place in China for decades. lxc/je/dva
Twenty-seven killed in China after COVID-19 quarantine bus overturns on mountain road
Twenty-seven people were killed and 20 more were injured when a COVID-19 quarantine bus overturned on a mountain road in China late Sunday night, according to multiple local reports. The bus was transporting Chinese citizens for isolation as part of China's strict zero-COVID policy, leading to an outburst of anger...
China quarantine bus crash prompts outcry over 'zero COVID'
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — A nighttime bus crash that killed 27 people in southwest China this week has set off a storm of anger online over the harshness of the country's strict COVID-19 policies. The initial police report did not say who the passengers were and where...
