Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Md. officials: SNAP helped thousands during pandemic, but challenges navigating system remain
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Mark Griffin had a good-paying job as an ophthalmological assistant for two decades, earning enough to purchase a $150,000 home in Baltimore. But a catastrophic car accident a few years ago eroded his financial stability dramatically.
Ocean City Today
Countries Maryland imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Maryland. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Millions allocated for Internet access in Maryland
The state has received more than $85 million through the American Rescue Plan specifically to help connect more people to the Internet.
Maryland DNR Secretary’s Message – September 2022
Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed Sept. 11 a day of service and remembrance across the state of Maryland in memory of those lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The proclamation is part of an initiative that Governor Hogan, the Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism, and the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives observe to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford celebrate opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford this week celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland...
Man With Conviction In Virginia Busted In Maryland With Glock, Kit To Make It Fully Automatic
What started as a routine traffic stop in Maryland led to a weapons charge for a California man who is forbidden from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction in Virginia, authorities said. Walter Prince, 30, of Sherman Oaks, California, was busted for illegally possessing a Glock 9mm handgun and...
Spotted lanternfly could come to DC after appearing in Virginia, Maryland
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Botanic Garden put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) on Sept. 15, letting people in the District know that the spotted lanternfly could be heading for the city within the year. The garden shared posts on Facebook and Instagram, explaining that the spotted lanternfly is an invasive […]
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins, CareFirst dispute reveals deeper issues in Maryland's insurance system: Viewpoint
The dispute between CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System is the result of structural issues withinthe state's unique health insurance system, Maryland State Medical Society President Gene Ransom said. In an op-ed for Maryland Matters, Mr. Ransom wrote the dispute "shouldn't come as a surprise," as CareFirst controls large shares...
Maybe Jury Duty Isn't So Bad: Lucky Maryland Lotto Player Cashes In $50K Payday
A Lanham man who made a last minute change to his typical lottery numbers in order to make it to jury duty on time got a lucky $50,000 surprise, announced the Maryland Lottery. Marc Holly always picks the same numbers at the same Lottery retailer but changed his schedule when...
Marylanders enrolled in Affordable Care Act to pay more for health coverage
Starting January 1 health insurance premiums in Maryland will rise for those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland surplus going to rainy day fund
WBFF — To prepare for economic turn down Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot came up with a recommendation that half of the states $2.5 billion budget surplus goes to a rain day fund. anirban basu joined us this morning to talk about the budget surplus is He is an economist and CEO of the sage policy group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pawtucket Times
A first-of-its-kind luxury car rental company, My Sugar Exotics makes romantic dates a possibility in DC, Maryland, and Virginia
The company provides an unparalleled customer experience through end-to-end online booking. Maryland, USA – My Sugar Exotics, a luxury car rental agency, has introduced a unique concept for customers looking to make their dream romantic dates a reality through its romantic package. The company operates an extensive fleet of exotic cars, private jets, and private chauffeurs to provide a world-class experience to its customers.
Bay Net
Hogan, 20 Other Governors Ask Biden To Rescind Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined 20 other Republican Governors across the country in a letter sent to President Joe Biden, encouraging the President to go back on his plan to forgive a significant amount of college loan debt. The plan, announced back in August, would eliminate...
Commercial Observer
Copper Property Sells JCPenney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five JCPenney stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
WMDT.com
Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1
MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
wdac.com
Bill Helps Pennsylvanians Who Work In Maryland
HARRISBURG -The PA Senate Finance Committee approved a bill which would help Pennsylvanians who work in Maryland be able to participate in tele-work opportunities. The legislation, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would make the temporary guidance issued by the PA Revenue Department during the pandemic permanent. The guidance allowed for employees who work for out-of-state corporations to work from home without triggering state tax laws that would require the company to pay PA’s Corporate Net Income Tax. Phillips-Hill said this is a major opportunity to get ahead of the tele-working trend. She added that the measure has strong bipartisan support, but “the most important support comes from the dozens of constituents who would benefit from this commonsense change to our tax laws.” Senate Bill 1315 advances to the full Senate for consideration.
townandtourist.com
15 Top Treehouses in Maryland (Unique & Fun!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is a wonderful place to visit all year round with its beautiful and distinct seasons. From its beaches to rolling mountains there are endless places to explore along its East Coast. Booking your stay in one of Maryland’s treehouses is a unique way to see the state’s great outdoors.
Group begins work to determine how best to select judges in Maryland
Creation of the workgroup follows years of debate in Annapolis over the wisdom of requiring circuit court judges to run in partisan elections after being appointed. The post Group begins work to determine how best to select judges in Maryland appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland drug bust nets pounds of cocaine, marijuana, crack, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it worked with a number of other agencies as part of an investigation that led to the arrest of “a major cocaine dealer” in the county. Together, they executed search warrants on Tuesday at homes in the 600 block of W. Patrick […]
Comments / 0