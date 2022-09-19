ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Md. officials: SNAP helped thousands during pandemic, but challenges navigating system remain

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Mark Griffin had a good-paying job as an ophthalmological assistant for two decades, earning enough to purchase a $150,000 home in Baltimore. But a catastrophic car accident a few years ago eroded his financial stability dramatically.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Countries Maryland imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Maryland. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Sports
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Rutherford celebrate opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford this week celebrated the opening of Marriott International’s new global headquarters with citation presentations in Bethesda, Maryland and Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, following discussions with the state and Montgomery County, Marriott announced plans to stay in Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Maryland Lottery
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland surplus going to rainy day fund

WBFF — To prepare for economic turn down Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot came up with a recommendation that half of the states $2.5 billion budget surplus goes to a rain day fund. anirban basu joined us this morning to talk about the budget surplus is He is an economist and CEO of the sage policy group.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
Pawtucket Times

A first-of-its-kind luxury car rental company, My Sugar Exotics makes romantic dates a possibility in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The company provides an unparalleled customer experience through end-to-end online booking. Maryland, USA – My Sugar Exotics, a luxury car rental agency, has introduced a unique concept for customers looking to make their dream romantic dates a reality through its romantic package. The company operates an extensive fleet of exotic cars, private jets, and private chauffeurs to provide a world-class experience to its customers.
MARYLAND STATE
Commercial Observer

Copper Property Sells JCPenney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M

A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five JCPenney stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WMDT.com

Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1

MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
MARYLAND STATE
wdac.com

Bill Helps Pennsylvanians Who Work In Maryland

HARRISBURG -The PA Senate Finance Committee approved a bill which would help Pennsylvanians who work in Maryland be able to participate in tele-work opportunities. The legislation, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would make the temporary guidance issued by the PA Revenue Department during the pandemic permanent. The guidance allowed for employees who work for out-of-state corporations to work from home without triggering state tax laws that would require the company to pay PA’s Corporate Net Income Tax. Phillips-Hill said this is a major opportunity to get ahead of the tele-working trend. She added that the measure has strong bipartisan support, but “the most important support comes from the dozens of constituents who would benefit from this commonsense change to our tax laws.” Senate Bill 1315 advances to the full Senate for consideration.
MARYLAND STATE
townandtourist.com

15 Top Treehouses in Maryland (Unique & Fun!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is a wonderful place to visit all year round with its beautiful and distinct seasons. From its beaches to rolling mountains there are endless places to explore along its East Coast. Booking your stay in one of Maryland’s treehouses is a unique way to see the state’s great outdoors.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy