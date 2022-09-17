Read full article on original website
In Just 2 Sentences, Elon Musk Taught a Great Leadership Lesson to Every Employee
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may not be a poster child for work/life balance, but he clearly understands the consequences of poor communication and bad management. An email that Musk sent to his employees a few years back, which was later leaked to the public, included this quick lesson:. Communication should...
A career-switching millennial nearly doubled her salary to $95,000 after the Great Resignation and quiet quitting helped her choose a more fulfilling path
Elaine Lee, 26, wanted a more creatively fulfilling job. She decided it was time to put less pressure on herself and try her hand at something new.
Robot ‘trained to laugh at jokes’ to improve its relationship with humans
A ROBOT has been taught how to use laughter as a communication tool for becoming more conversational. Researchers programmed an android to have a multi-tiered laughter activation system powered by artificial intelligence. Robots that communicate seamlessly with humans will need to have a grasp of nuanced interactions like humor and...
the history of bill gates
Bill Gates is one of the most influential people in the world. He is the co-founder of Microsoft and is currently the richest man in the world. He is also a very smart man. Here are some reasons.
Harvard Researchers Discover That Experts Don’t Necessarily Give Better Advice – They Just Give More
Whether it be solving word puzzles or throwing darts, better performers didn’t give better advice, they just gave more of it. Who would you prefer to ask for guidance on how to accomplish something: a top performer in that field or someone just squeaking by? Most individuals would go with the person with the best performance. However, that person’s advice may not be any more useful.
Sharing a laugh: Scientists teach a robot when to have a sense of humor
Since at least the time of inquiring minds like Plato, philosophers and scientists have puzzled over the question, “What’s so funny?” The Greeks attributed the source of humor to feeling superior at the expense of others. German psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud believed humor was a way to release pent-up energy. US comedian Robin Williams tapped his anger at the absurd to make people laugh.
A Guide to Becoming More Confident in Job Interviews (and in Life)
One of the most common pieces of advice given to jobseekers is to “be more confident.” But what does that really mean? And how can you do it? The truth is, confidence is something that you have to work on every day. It’s a muscle that you have to build up over time. However, there are some things that you can do to help build your confidence and make yourself more comfortable in job interviews — and in life.
Experts on willpower explain how to harness it to achieve your goals and live a successful life
Developing consistent routines, getting enough sleep, and managing stress levels can all help you harness your willpower.
Quiet Quitting is About Loyalty
In the past year or so, people started writing about the phenomenon of quiet quitting. It isn’t new, but it somehow became trendy as more people are doing this. This isn’t something I care about as much. People often describe me as a workaholic which is pretty accurate, and I love it. But I totally get the problem that triggers quiet quitting and its root is in a lack of loyalty. A cursory reader might think I’m blaming the employee for lack of loyalty, I am. But loyalty is a two-way street and some employees are merely reflecting something that we’ve been conditioned to accept for the past few decades.
