My first car was a 1984 Corolla with 120,000 miles. It got me and my college buddies from point A to point B, but it wasn't exactly a precision driving machine. Slam the gas in fifth gear and it popped into neutral. Run the radio with the windshield wipers, and every down swipe produced ear-splitting static. Splash through a puddle and the brakes might disengage for one or two terrifying seconds. My mom derisively called it, "The buggy."

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO