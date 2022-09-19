Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run of season
Fans rose to their feet at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approached the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, hoping to witness history. They then were sent into a frenzy when he crushed his 60th home run of the season and Giancarlo Stanton soon followed with a walk-off grand slam in the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pirates.
Gleyber Torres homers twice in same inning, Yankees pummel Pirates
All eyes might be on Aaron Judge's historic journey through the home run record book, but teammate Gleyber Torres recently got in on the longball trend, with two bombs in the same inning of a New York Yankees victory.
Report: Derek Jeter's mansion that Tom Brady rented to be demolished
The house that Jeter built soon could be demolished. No, not Yankee Stadium. The waterfront Florida mansion that Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter had constructed in 2012 and once rented to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. A demolition application for the 22,000-plus square foot house has been submitted,...
Tomase: Bloom outlines compelling long-term vision for Red Sox
Practically since the day he arrived with a don't-call-it-a-mandate to trade MVP Mookie Betts, Chaim Bloom has faced questions over his priorities. Did he want to build a farm system or a big league winner? Would he ever spend significantly on players, be they free agents or his own? Would his Red Sox operate like big-market behemoths or bargain hunters?
Kapler's quick hook part of long-term plan to preserve Webb's arm
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gabe Kapler is far from the first manager who has had to make a tough decision with a young pitcher flirting with a no-hitter while on a pitch count. He might be the first to have to do it at Coors Field, though. The Giants didn't plan...
Tomase: Red Sox players need to recognize their role in Plawecki's departure
The news came so suddenly, friends barely had time to gather. They raised a somber glass and played the departed's song, which everyone knew by heart, because that's how anthems work. We're talking "God Save the Queen," right?. Try "Dancing on my Own." The Red Sox clubhouse is entitled to...
NFL is reviewing all aspects of the Bucs-Saints incident, including Bruce Arians’s role in it
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger”...
Tomase: It's way past time for Red Sox to retire laundry cart celebration
My first car was a 1984 Corolla with 120,000 miles. It got me and my college buddies from point A to point B, but it wasn't exactly a precision driving machine. Slam the gas in fifth gear and it popped into neutral. Run the radio with the windshield wipers, and every down swipe produced ear-splitting static. Splash through a puddle and the brakes might disengage for one or two terrifying seconds. My mom derisively called it, "The buggy."
Flyers' 2022 camp roster includes two veteran forwards on PTOs
The Flyers' 2022 training camp, which kicks off Thursday, will include a pair of veteran forwards on professional tryouts. Artem Anisimov and Antoine Roussel are among 10 camp invites, five of them being PTOs. Anisimov, 34, played parts of four seasons for John Tortorella when the Flyers' head coach was...
Cardinals sign Devon Kennard to active roster
Veteran linebacker Devon Kennard took part in the Cardinals’ first two games of the season as a practice squad elevation and he’ll be joining the team with a different status for this week’s game against the Rams. The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they have signed Kennard...
