Queens, NY

NBC Sports

Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run of season

Fans rose to their feet at Yankee Stadium as Aaron Judge approached the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday, hoping to witness history. They then were sent into a frenzy when he crushed his 60th home run of the season and Giancarlo Stanton soon followed with a walk-off grand slam in the Yankees’ 9-8 win over the Pirates.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Derek Jeter's mansion that Tom Brady rented to be demolished

The house that Jeter built soon could be demolished. No, not Yankee Stadium. The waterfront Florida mansion that Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter had constructed in 2012 and once rented to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. A demolition application for the 22,000-plus square foot house has been submitted,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Tomase: Bloom outlines compelling long-term vision for Red Sox

Practically since the day he arrived with a don't-call-it-a-mandate to trade MVP Mookie Betts, Chaim Bloom has faced questions over his priorities. Did he want to build a farm system or a big league winner? Would he ever spend significantly on players, be they free agents or his own? Would his Red Sox operate like big-market behemoths or bargain hunters?
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Flyers' 2022 camp roster includes two veteran forwards on PTOs

The Flyers' 2022 training camp, which kicks off Thursday, will include a pair of veteran forwards on professional tryouts. Artem Anisimov and Antoine Roussel are among 10 camp invites, five of them being PTOs. Anisimov, 34, played parts of four seasons for John Tortorella when the Flyers' head coach was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Cardinals sign Devon Kennard to active roster

Veteran linebacker Devon Kennard took part in the Cardinals’ first two games of the season as a practice squad elevation and he’ll be joining the team with a different status for this week’s game against the Rams. The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they have signed Kennard...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

