Jaguars shutout Colts ahead of Week 3 matchup with Chargers

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After dropping their Week 2 battle to the Chiefs, the Chargers will look to get back on track against the Jaguars next Sunday.

Jacksonville is coming off a shutout victory over the Colts, 24-0.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was nearly perfect, completing 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Both his passing touchdowns went to wide receiver Christian Kirk, one of the Jaguars’ most significant offseason additions. Kirk amassed 78 yards receiving along the way.

Defensively, Jacksonville intercepted QB Matt Ryan three times, sacked him five times, and hurried him another 11 times. The group also limited 2021 rushing leader Jonathan Taylor to just 54 yards.

The Jaguars were pegged as the laughing stock of the league in years prior. Now, with a legitimate play-caller in head coach Doug Pederson, a decent defensive coordinator in Mike Caldwell, and a young but talented roster on both sides of the ball, they are not to be taken lightly.

Los Angeles will return to the practice field on Wednesday, which should mark whether or not QB Justin Herbert, who suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage, will be able to practice and in what capacity.

The Chargers will look to overcome their copious errors and missed opportunities that they endured in their loss to Kansas City.

