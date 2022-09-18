The Layer 1 DeFi leader is Ethereum ETH/USD, but the second largest might surprise you if you aren't in the know. That's because Cosmos ATOM/USD does things a little differently, with a system that connects the Cosmos Hub to hundreds of application-specific blockchains. Its solution provides services from the Hub as options for projects, but doesn't require the projects to use all of the features.

MARKETS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO