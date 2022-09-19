ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

One Dead in Marathon County Crash

TOWN OF GREEN VALLEY, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday night. Officers say it happened along County Road C, west of the intersection with County Road S, at around 9:15 PM. Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, causing it to roll several times.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Hit-and-run crash leads to 6th OWI charge for Wausau man

A 38-year-old Wausau man is facing his sixth charge of operating while intoxicated, a felony, after he allegedly smashed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene of the crash. Police responded at about 8:38 a.m. Sept. 20 to 2235 Grand Ave. for a report of a hit-and-run crash, where a business owner reported a bumper and license plate to the east of an apartment complex. Based off tire tracks, police concluded the vehicle struck the concrete retaining wall behind a set of garages.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Tomahawk, WI
County
Lincoln County, WI
Lincoln County, WI
Accidents
Lincoln County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

I-39 construction impacting traffic near WIS 34

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve been stuck in traffic on Interstate 39 near Highway 34, you’re not alone. Construction crews are working to upgrade the road to make it a smoother drive, but the project is causing some people’s commutes to be longer. “People may have...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Body Found in Rib Mountain Identified

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have identified the body that was found near Cloverland Lane last month. The deceased man was identified as Robert Wenitschka, a 74-year-old homeless man with no known ties to the Wausau area. Autopsy results confirm that he died of natural causes, as no signs of trauma or foul play were present.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

US Marshals Make Make Central Wisconsin Arrests

WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU)– U.S. Marshals arrest more than a dozen accused criminals during a four-day operation this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says 15 suspects were arrested in Marathon and Wood Counties. The U.S. Marshals Service also says many of them are facing drug charges and at least one...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley

TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Mars#Bikers#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Dept
wxpr.org

Merrill man charged in crash resulting in 8-year-old Gleason boy's death

A drunk driver who caused an accident that killed an 8-year-old boy over the weekend was charged in Lincoln County court yesterday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A judge set 41-year-old John Lahti’s bond at $500,000, the harshest bond allowable for that charge. Police say Lahti...
MERRILL, WI
cwbradio.com

"Operation Hot Shot" Closes 25 Warrants

(Hub City Times) -The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin arrested 15 violent fugitives and located one deceased fugitive out of state, during a four-day warrant sweep named “Operation Hot Shot” from August 29-September 1. “Operation Hot Shot” focused on apprehending violent...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal weekend crash

Police have identified the man suspected of driving while intoxicated when he struck a pickup head on Saturday, leaving an 8-year-old boy dead. John Lahti, 41, of Merrill was injured in the crash and was transported to a Merrill hospital for treatment. He is expected to face homicide charges in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WausauPilot

Homicide charge expected in weekend crash that left 8-year-old boy dead

A 41-year-old Merrill man is expected to face homicide charges after a crash Saturday that left an 8-year-old boy dead and a woman critically injured, police say. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, which was reported at about 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 17 near Sunrise Road in the town of Merrill. Multiple deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with several troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.
wearegreenbay.com

‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in motorcycle crash

UPDATE: Police say one person is dead and three other people were injured in a crash involving four motorcycles in Lincoln County. The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday on County Hwy. A just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Police say that one...
Bring Me The News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy