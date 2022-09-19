Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EE - What is happening at Christmas?
Will it be a quiet one? They must be filming that now or finished the Christmas episodes. We have Micks exit, Is Janine/Linda reveal really that big for a Christmas Day reveal?. I think the run up to Christmas could be very "lovey dovey"there are a few couples who seem...
digitalspy.com
11 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Note: This story discusses topics including assisted suicide. Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Moira struggles with Faith's heartbreaking request. Elsewhere, Kim and Will's future hangs by a thread as their wedding gets closer, while Suzy tries to make amends with Matty. Here's a full collection of 11 big...
digitalspy.com
Soaps - Lowest Love Interest Counts!
Characters in soaps tend to have a lot of love interests, but can anyone think of characters with a low count?. Don't know what counts as low, perhaps 5 love interests or less? At least nothing on the grand scale of Ken Barlow, Gail Platt or Maria Connor. I'm not...
digitalspy.com
Corrie, Wednesday 21st September at 8pm. One Way Ticket to the Blues
Good evening Corrie fans, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion. Schedules are back to normal now, I think - until there's a big football match anyway. Let's see what's in store for us in the spoilers... Kelly tells Aadi she has booked their tickets to Bangkok, but fails to mention...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
EE How will Mick/Janine and Linda end?
I think Janine is going to get rid of the baby on the quiet but Sonia/Scarlett will accidentally reveal her pregnancy to Mick. Terrified of losing him she feigns pregnancy whilst she cooks up a plan to 'miscarry'. At some point Olly points out Janine in the photograph to Mick...
digitalspy.com
Dancing with the Stars eliminates first couple of the season
The new season of Dancing with the Stars has officially begun, with a new line-up of celebrities and on a completely new platform. The debut episode of season 31 made history, as it became the first show to be live-streamed on Disney+. Despite the momentous occasion, it was the end...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's Jackson Lonie explains why he and Olivia Frazer split up
Married at First Sight Australia alum Jackson Lonie has taken to Instagram to clear up why he and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Frazer broke up. Lonie and Frazer got together in the ninth series of the show and actually said yes to each other. However, they recently broke up, with rumours circulating that Lonie dumped Frazer.
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss reveals reason behind heartbreaking split in season 11 opener
Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers ahead. Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey are done and dusted, we're sad to report. In the heartbreaking opening episode of Chicago Fire's 11th season, Brett struggled with being away from missing boyfriend Casey, who was back in Portland. A surprise visit from ex-fiancé Kyle Sheffield led to the paramedic making a decision about her own future, telling Casey that "the timing just wasn't right" for their relationship to thrive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston admits he 'detested' co-star Mark Strong when they worked together
Our Friends in the North actor Christopher Eccleston has got candid about his complicated relationship with his co-star Mark Strong. The Doctor Who star revealed he and Strong (Kingsman, Cruella) didn't like each other that much on set, though their personal incompatibility didn't prevent them from working together. The two...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily - 21/09/22: Noodles is the man
Everything is back to normal, then..... Well, if you can call Emmerdale normal. Noah promises he can be the man Amelia and her baby needs. Soon Noah and Amelia share their first kiss. Dan is furious when he sees them, but his outburst only drives Amelia further away. He regrets...
digitalspy.com
Corrie actor quits
I’m not sure if it’s been posted but DS are reporting that the actor playing James Bailey will leave next month. https://digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41327604/coronation-street-nathan-graham-quits/. I've always prefered his brother as character, at least he has a sense of humour, James is just football football football. Hmm 🤔 has he really...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable in new throwback picture
Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has shared an unrecognisable throwback picture revealing her natural hair colour. The star, who famously sports a head of bright red hair, gave fans a glimpse of her locks before she found fame on the BBC dancing show. Sharing a string of throwback photos...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Superman & Lois reveals first look at Tyler Hoechlin’s new Superman costume in season 3
Superman & Lois has unveiled a first look at start Tyler Hoechlin's new costume as Superman. The star, who has played Clark Kent on The CW series over two seasons, is seen in a new filming picture for season 3. You can take a look at his costume below:. As...
digitalspy.com
Pointless airs first episode without Richard Osman following presenter's departure
Pointless aired its first episode without the beloved Richard Osman in the hot seat this week, after he revealed earlier this year that he would be leaving the quiz show. Osman has presented alongside Alexander Armstrong ever since the series started in 2009. He also created the show. Following his...
digitalspy.com
Big Sky boss teases Jensen Ackles's role in season 3
Big Sky: Deadly Trails boss Elwood Reid has praised Jensen Ackles as he steps back into the dusty boots of Sheriff Beau Arlen. Season 3 of the crime drama follows Katheryn Winnick's cop Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury's private investigator Cassie Dewell, and Arlen, as they attempt to unravel the case of a missing backpacker.
digitalspy.com
Purple Hearts star joins new movie based on Harry Styles fan-fiction
Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine has joined Anne Hathaway in new movie The Idea of You. The upcoming film is based on the book of the same name, which in turn is inspired by Harry Styles, and follows divorced mother Sophie (Hathaway) after her husband leaves her for a younger woman.
digitalspy.com
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 3)
The almost alphabetical list of shows you’ve never heard of trundles on!. Part 3 features the first sitcom I can get truly passionate about. When I first watched Count Arthur Strong I was suitably baffled (being unfamiliar with the character from all his radio shows I felt like I was on the outside of an in joke), but something about it kept me watching, I liked it better with each episode and by the end I was a fan (I’ve since gone back and rewatched those early episodes and really liked them now that I was accustomed to it I guess).
digitalspy.com
History of Reality TV and Big Brother on BBC Sounds
Apologies if this has been linked to already, I couldn't see a thread mentioning it. It was first put out in May but was repeated a couple of weeks ago. To save people time: they've made their choices about what to focus on:. It starts with some quite interesting bits...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon casts David and Georgia Tennant's son in key role
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon has cast Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Georgia Tennant's son Ty in a major role. The HBO drama will undergo a huge shift during episode 6, which will see a refresh of the cast following a time jump. Ty...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - A new family on the square?
I would bring in a new family to the square rather than being stuck with the same old families like the Beales, Mitchell's, or Taylors. How about a new family with two teenagers (a boy and a girl) and their parents (who are both in their 30s). The father and son would both have messy jet-black hair and they would both wear thin-framed glasses while the mother and daughter would both have dark auburn-red hair. We can call this new family the Potters.
Comments / 0