digitalspy.com

EE - What is happening at Christmas?

Will it be a quiet one? They must be filming that now or finished the Christmas episodes. We have Micks exit, Is Janine/Linda reveal really that big for a Christmas Day reveal?. I think the run up to Christmas could be very "lovey dovey"there are a few couples who seem...
digitalspy.com

11 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Note: This story discusses topics including assisted suicide. Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Moira struggles with Faith's heartbreaking request. Elsewhere, Kim and Will's future hangs by a thread as their wedding gets closer, while Suzy tries to make amends with Matty. Here's a full collection of 11 big...
digitalspy.com

Soaps - Lowest Love Interest Counts!

Characters in soaps tend to have a lot of love interests, but can anyone think of characters with a low count?. Don't know what counts as low, perhaps 5 love interests or less? At least nothing on the grand scale of Ken Barlow, Gail Platt or Maria Connor. I'm not...
digitalspy.com

Corrie, Wednesday 21st September at 8pm. One Way Ticket to the Blues

Good evening Corrie fans, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion. Schedules are back to normal now, I think - until there's a big football match anyway. Let's see what's in store for us in the spoilers... Kelly tells Aadi she has booked their tickets to Bangkok, but fails to mention...
Goldie
digitalspy.com

EE How will Mick/Janine and Linda end?

I think Janine is going to get rid of the baby on the quiet but Sonia/Scarlett will accidentally reveal her pregnancy to Mick. Terrified of losing him she feigns pregnancy whilst she cooks up a plan to 'miscarry'. At some point Olly points out Janine in the photograph to Mick...
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars eliminates first couple of the season

The new season of Dancing with the Stars has officially begun, with a new line-up of celebrities and on a completely new platform. The debut episode of season 31 made history, as it became the first show to be live-streamed on Disney+. Despite the momentous occasion, it was the end...
digitalspy.com

Chicago Fire boss reveals reason behind heartbreaking split in season 11 opener

Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers ahead. Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey are done and dusted, we're sad to report. In the heartbreaking opening episode of Chicago Fire's 11th season, Brett struggled with being away from missing boyfriend Casey, who was back in Portland. A surprise visit from ex-fiancé Kyle Sheffield led to the paramedic making a decision about her own future, telling Casey that "the timing just wasn't right" for their relationship to thrive.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily - 21/09/22: Noodles is the man

Everything is back to normal, then..... Well, if you can call Emmerdale normal. Noah promises he can be the man Amelia and her baby needs. Soon Noah and Amelia share their first kiss. Dan is furious when he sees them, but his outburst only drives Amelia further away. He regrets...
Corrie actor quits

Corrie actor quits

I’m not sure if it’s been posted but DS are reporting that the actor playing James Bailey will leave next month. https://digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a41327604/coronation-street-nathan-graham-quits/. I've always prefered his brother as character, at least he has a sense of humour, James is just football football football. Hmm 🤔 has he really...
digitalspy.com

Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable in new throwback picture

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has shared an unrecognisable throwback picture revealing her natural hair colour. The star, who famously sports a head of bright red hair, gave fans a glimpse of her locks before she found fame on the BBC dancing show. Sharing a string of throwback photos...
digitalspy.com

Big Sky boss teases Jensen Ackles's role in season 3

Big Sky: Deadly Trails boss Elwood Reid has praised Jensen Ackles as he steps back into the dusty boots of Sheriff Beau Arlen. Season 3 of the crime drama follows Katheryn Winnick's cop Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury's private investigator Cassie Dewell, and Arlen, as they attempt to unravel the case of a missing backpacker.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Purple Hearts star joins new movie based on Harry Styles fan-fiction

Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine has joined Anne Hathaway in new movie The Idea of You. The upcoming film is based on the book of the same name, which in turn is inspired by Harry Styles, and follows divorced mother Sophie (Hathaway) after her husband leaves her for a younger woman.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 3)

The almost alphabetical list of shows you’ve never heard of trundles on!. Part 3 features the first sitcom I can get truly passionate about. When I first watched Count Arthur Strong I was suitably baffled (being unfamiliar with the character from all his radio shows I felt like I was on the outside of an in joke), but something about it kept me watching, I liked it better with each episode and by the end I was a fan (I’ve since gone back and rewatched those early episodes and really liked them now that I was accustomed to it I guess).
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

History of Reality TV and Big Brother on BBC Sounds

Apologies if this has been linked to already, I couldn't see a thread mentioning it. It was first put out in May but was repeated a couple of weeks ago. To save people time: they've made their choices about what to focus on:. It starts with some quite interesting bits...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - A new family on the square?

I would bring in a new family to the square rather than being stuck with the same old families like the Beales, Mitchell's, or Taylors. How about a new family with two teenagers (a boy and a girl) and their parents (who are both in their 30s). The father and son would both have messy jet-black hair and they would both wear thin-framed glasses while the mother and daughter would both have dark auburn-red hair. We can call this new family the Potters.
