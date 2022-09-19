Ukraine war - live: 146 bodies exhumed from mass grave near Izium, governor says

A right-wing alliance led by a party with fascist connections is set to win a clear majority in Italy’s parliament, according to the first exit polls after Sunday’s vote.State broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties led by the Brothers of Italy party, and which also includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, won between 41 and 45 per cent, enough to guarantee control of both houses of parliament.The result could send shockwaves across Europe and also lead to Italy gaining its first-ever female prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, who heads the Brothers of Italy party.Full results are expected by early Monday.

ELECTIONS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO