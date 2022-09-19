ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Township, PA

FOX Sports

Devers leads Red Sox against the Reds after 4-hit outing

Boston Red Sox (71-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-89, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-6, 5.10 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -118, Reds -102; over/under...
Dodgers leave Trayce Thompson off Monday lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not list Trayce Thompson as a starter for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will take the evening off as Joey Gallo takes over at left field and bats sixth against the Diamondbacks. Thompson is projected to make 25 more plate appearances this season...
Yu Chang sitting Wednesday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Chase Anderson and the Cincinnati Reds. Triston Casas will replace Chang on first base and bat sixth. Chang started the previous three games. Casas has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
Red Sox try to sweep 2-game series against the Reds

Boston Red Sox (72-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-90, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-0); Reds: Chase Anderson (1-3, 6.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -170, Reds +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
