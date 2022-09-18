ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Big Green Head to New York to Face Cornell and No. 11 Syracuse

Friday, September 23, 2022 – 4 p.m. Dartmouth (3-3) at No. 11 Syracuse (7-1) Sunday, September 25, 2022 – 1 p.m. Riding its first three-game winning streak since 2017, the Dartmouth field hockey team will hit the road for the first time since opening weekend, when it travels to New York to face Cornell on Friday (4 p.m.) and No. 11 Syracuse on Sunday (1 p.m.). Holding the longest win streak in the Ivy League, the Big Green will be eyeing their first win in an Ivy League opener since 2011. Six games into the season, Dartmouth has been doing things it hasn't done in a long time, which includes the program's first win over Northeastern since 1987. Most recently, Dartmouth defeated Merrimack, 2-1, for its third straight win, which hasn't been done in five years.
HANOVER, NH
Season Opens at Princeton Invitational This Weekend

HANOVER, N.H. — Alex Kirk has a problem, but one that he does not mind having. Last year, Dartmouth's Carolyn A. Pelzel '54a Head Coach of Women's Golf had trouble just filling out his five-woman lineup most weekends, though he still managed to guide the Big Green to tie for fourth at the Ivy League Championship. Dartmouth finished with a team score of 902 (+38), its lowest total ever at the conference championship, and the team's 10-stroke deficit to the champion was the second-closest the Green ever had come to taking the title. By the end of the season, Dartmouth enjoyed its best national ranking among all the women's programs, just beating Kirk's 2019-20 squad.
HANOVER, NH

