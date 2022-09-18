Friday, September 23, 2022 – 4 p.m. Dartmouth (3-3) at No. 11 Syracuse (7-1) Sunday, September 25, 2022 – 1 p.m. Riding its first three-game winning streak since 2017, the Dartmouth field hockey team will hit the road for the first time since opening weekend, when it travels to New York to face Cornell on Friday (4 p.m.) and No. 11 Syracuse on Sunday (1 p.m.). Holding the longest win streak in the Ivy League, the Big Green will be eyeing their first win in an Ivy League opener since 2011. Six games into the season, Dartmouth has been doing things it hasn't done in a long time, which includes the program's first win over Northeastern since 1987. Most recently, Dartmouth defeated Merrimack, 2-1, for its third straight win, which hasn't been done in five years.

