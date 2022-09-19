ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Phone scammer posing as Lake Oswego police officer, authorities warn

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police are warning people about a telephone scammer who has been impersonating a Lake Oswego police sergeant this week, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department. In the calls, a man with a “southern accent” claims to be Sergeant Tom Harper with LOPD and asks...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

52-year-old woman hit in the head with skateboard in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after police say someone assaulted her with a skateboard. The assault was reported around 8:02 a.m. at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street. Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police detectives arrested two people involved in a robbery at a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, an employee of the Graveyard bar, reported a masked man robbing the place at gunpoint and leaving with more than $10,000.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen out of Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Salem. 16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16. Angela Hedrick, communications director with the City of Salem confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that the teen...
SALEM, OR
KXL

Monday Night Shooting Leads To Portland’s 67th Homicide Of 2022

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police were called to the area of Northgate Park in the Portsmouth Neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire and identified a crime scene but did not find a victim. At 7:51 p.m., a hospital notified police a person had arrived at the ER by private vehicle and had been shot. That person died.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Vancouver Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Police in Vancouver are searching for a shooting suspect. Officers were called to Hazel Dell Avenue around 6:30 Sunday night and found a man shot in the chest. Witnesses say two men were in an argument in a car when one of the men got out...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Felony suspect injured while fleeing arrest in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a suspect wanted for multiple felony crimes was injured while fleeing police on Tuesday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. when a patrol officer spotted the wanted suspect near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, the 29-year-old man fled on foot and was injured while officers attempted to arrest him.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Reported gun threat near Reynolds High School prompts extra police patrols

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Reports of a possible gun at a park outside Reynolds High School prompted police to assign extra patrols to the area temporarily on Tuesday. According to Christina Kempster, a spokeswoman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call around 12:55 p.m. that a group of teenagers were seen gathering in Columbia Park, which is just west of Reynolds High School.
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant

The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
TIGARD, OR

