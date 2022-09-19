Read full article on original website
Phone scammer posing as Lake Oswego police officer, authorities warn
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police are warning people about a telephone scammer who has been impersonating a Lake Oswego police sergeant this week, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department. In the calls, a man with a “southern accent” claims to be Sergeant Tom Harper with LOPD and asks...
52-year-old woman hit in the head with skateboard in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after police say someone assaulted her with a skateboard. The assault was reported around 8:02 a.m. at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street. Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that...
2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police detectives arrested two people involved in a robbery at a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, an employee of the Graveyard bar, reported a masked man robbing the place at gunpoint and leaving with more than $10,000.
Longview police investigate after body found in Lake Sacajawea
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Lake Sacajawea near the Japanese Garden on Wednesday, Longview Police Department said.
Police Unit In Portland’s Old Town Reestablished Amidst Spike In Crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler on Tuesday morning announced a dedicated 7-member police unit to patrol the Old Town neighborhood of NW Portland, an area of the city that has seen nearly 950 crimes reported in the first seven months of the year and seven homicides. The Mayor...
‘This was a massive effort’: PPB sergeant details recovery of 7-year-old girl
The girl was found about 10 minutes after an Amber Alert was sent out.
Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen out of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Salem. 16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16. Angela Hedrick, communications director with the City of Salem confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that the teen...
Washington County D.A. announces charges in Forest Grove murder
The Washington County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.
Man arrested, faces charges in attempted kidnapping of girl, 5, in downtown Portland
A man was arrested in downtown Portland Monday afternoon and likely faces a charge of attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old, according to police. About 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers in Central Precinct responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping at Northwest 1st Avenue and Davis Street. Officers arrived at the...
Monday Night Shooting Leads To Portland’s 67th Homicide Of 2022
Portland, Ore. — Portland Police were called to the area of Northgate Park in the Portsmouth Neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire and identified a crime scene but did not find a victim. At 7:51 p.m., a hospital notified police a person had arrived at the ER by private vehicle and had been shot. That person died.
Keizer woman stabbed while attempting to stop domestic violence incident
A Keizer woman was stabbed while attempting to disrupt an early morning domestic violence incident.
Amber Alert canceled: Portland girl, 7, found safe
An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a Honda when it was stolen in Southeast Portland was canceled after the girl was found "safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park," police said late Sunday night.
Portland residents targeted by man lobbing objects at unsuspecting drivers slam slap on wrist for suspect
A Portland, Oregon, homeless man accused of throwing objects at car windows of unsuspecting drivers has left residents of the city concerned and, now, questioning why the suspect was only issued a citation and not arrested. "He looks at me, braces himself on his bike, and takes pretty careful aim,"...
Vancouver Police Searching For Shooting Suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Police in Vancouver are searching for a shooting suspect. Officers were called to Hazel Dell Avenue around 6:30 Sunday night and found a man shot in the chest. Witnesses say two men were in an argument in a car when one of the men got out...
True Crime Tuesday: The disappearance of Josh Applestill
In this week's True Crime Tuesday, the hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the case of Josh Applestill, a man who was last seen in Corbett Oregon in 2019.
Portland police investigate fatal shooting near Northgate Park
Portland police responded to a fatal shooting near Northgate Park on Monday night.
Felony suspect injured while fleeing arrest in Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a suspect wanted for multiple felony crimes was injured while fleeing police on Tuesday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. when a patrol officer spotted the wanted suspect near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, the 29-year-old man fled on foot and was injured while officers attempted to arrest him.
Reported gun threat near Reynolds High School prompts extra police patrols
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Reports of a possible gun at a park outside Reynolds High School prompted police to assign extra patrols to the area temporarily on Tuesday. According to Christina Kempster, a spokeswoman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call around 12:55 p.m. that a group of teenagers were seen gathering in Columbia Park, which is just west of Reynolds High School.
8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant
The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
