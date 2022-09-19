Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor is on sale for a stellar price. If you want to elevate your PC gaming setup, you'll like this deal. Right now, you can get the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch Gaming Monitor for $549 (opens in new tab) from The Minerva Project Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to pay $799 for it, so that's $250 in savings. Just $5 shy of its all-time low price, it's one of the best gaming monitor deals of the season. By comparison, it undercuts Samsung (opens in new tab)'s direct price by $50.

