How to set up eSIM on iPhone 14
Got a new iPhone 14? You may be wondering, "How do I set up an eSIM?" Fortunately, it's much easier than dealing with those dreadful physical SIM cards. With a simple trip to Settings and a quick snapshot of a QR code, you'll be connected to a network in no time.
iPhone 14 battery life vs. iPhone 13 — does it last longer than its predecessor?
The iPhone 14's battery life is one of the most important nuggets of information prospective buyers need to know before splurging on Apple's new flagship phone line. Emergency SOS via satellite is cool and all, but what's that battery life lookin' like, though?. We recently revealed the battery runtime results...
iPhone 14 battery charging speed is even faster than Apple’s specs say
The first iPhone 14 battery life tests are already here, revealing that the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 offer excellent battery life. The Pro Max might not surpass its predecessor, and the iPhone 14 Plus isn’t yet available to test. But there are ways to boost iPhone 14 battery life, especially on the Pro models. Also, it has been discovered that Apple’s new iPhones support faster charging speeds than the 20W maximum that Apple advertises, especially the Pro and Pro Max.
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock review: A bolt of connectivity
Satechi’s 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock goes all in on speedy connections with a generous selection of essential ports in a sleek yet unassuming docking station. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Walmart (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Best Buy...
iOS 16: How to turn on personalized spatial audio on iPhone
"How do I turn on personalized spatial audio?" is a question many music lovers are asking — and I don't blame 'em! Who doesn't want to experience sweet symphonies, powerful podcasts, and rapturous R&B with sounds that are customized just for your ears?. The unveiling of the iPhone 14...
Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor gets $250 price cut
Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor is on sale for a stellar price. If you want to elevate your PC gaming setup, you'll like this deal. Right now, you can get the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch Gaming Monitor for $549 (opens in new tab) from The Minerva Project Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to pay $799 for it, so that's $250 in savings. Just $5 shy of its all-time low price, it's one of the best gaming monitor deals of the season. By comparison, it undercuts Samsung (opens in new tab)'s direct price by $50.
Pixel Watch price and color options all but confirmed — and it looks expensive
The Pixel Watch release date is looming closer, with the wearable set to arrive alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Google's October event. We already know how it will look, but its price and color options are still a mystery — until now. A retailer source...
iPhone 14 Pro Max battery results are in — and we're blown away
The iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life results are in, and after seeing disappointing runtimes for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, we're relieved to see that the priciest model outpaces its predecessor by a significant margin. If you decide to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, not...
iPhone 14 Pro camera shake reported in Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram — here's what to do
IPhone 14 Pro camera issues are cropping up for a number of users of popular social media apps like Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram. Reports are coming in that some users are experiencing issues with the primary lens on the back of the flagship phones. It has been described as uncontrollable vibrations in third-party apps when using the camera, primarily affecting social media apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.
Microsoft event confirmed for October 12 — Surface Pro 9 and more expected
Microsoft has confirmed an upcoming event for October 12 at 10 a.m. ET and the invite states that it plans to "talk about devices. Giving the timing that makes this a virtual lock for the rumored Surface hardware event. A "Save The Date (opens in new tab)" page has been launched with a lovely postcard, but there are no other details as of yet.
Windows 11 22H2 update has arrived — here's what's new
Microsoft's first major Windows 11 update delivers improved video calls, gaming features, battery optimizations, and more. Microsoft is rolling out its Windows 11 22H2 update, the first major update since the release of Windows 11 last year. Also known as the Windows 11 2022 Update, the new update is available to all users, and it comes with a selection of fresh and updated features including Windows Studio Effects to improve video and audio calls, tweaks to the Start Menu, more accurate searches in the system, enhanced gaming features, and more.
British regulators open antitrust investigation involving Google, Amazon and Microsoft
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Media regulators are looking into whether large U.S. tech companies including Amazon and Google have formed a monopoly over cloud computing in Britain, officials said Thursday. Britain's media watchdog agency Ofcom announced the investigation and said it will look into whether the two companies and Microsoft...
Apple Watch SE 2 deal knocks $10 off — includes Beats Studio Buds bonus
The first Apple Watch SE 2 deal knocks $10 off and includes a Beats Studio Buds bonus discount. Amazon is now selling the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm Smartwatch for $269 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $279, so that's $10 off and the lowest price available. Plus, save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase (add to cart to see discount).
Surface Duo 2 is still alive — Microsoft to 'update and innovate'
Microsoft Surface buzz is in the air after the company announced a Microsoft event is taking place on October 12. Many are expecting a new Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 9, and possibly even a Surface Gaming Laptop. But what if there's also an update coming to its dwindling Surface Duo 2?
AMD's first mobile Ryzen 7000 CPUs aim at affordability and all-day battery life
AMD just launched its new “Mendocino” Ryzen 7000 series CPUs that are aimed to be affordable while delivering all-day battery life. The U-Series chips are based on the older AMD Zen 2 technology but use the latest 6-nanometer architecture and are meant to offer snappy performance and excellent battery life while remaining affordable.
