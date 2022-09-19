ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Iran president: No plan to meet Biden at UN General Assembly

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tdgbw_0i13Ex7W00
1 of 9

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president headed on Monday to New York, where he will be speaking to the U.N. General Assembly later this week, saying that he has no plans to meet with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. event.

President Ebrahim Raisi spoke at the Tehran airport before his departure as talks to revive Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled.

“There is no plan for a meeting or negotiations with U.S leaders,” Raisi said. “We have no plans whatsoever for meeting them.”

The Iranian president called his appearance at the United Nations an opportunity to explain to the world about alleged “malice” that unspecified nations and world powers have toward Iran. He did not elaborate.

Raisi, who is accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, is to address both the General Assembly and a UNESCO meeting on religions.

Talks between Iran and world powers over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal remained stalled though Tehran and Washington have traded written responses in recent months on the finer points of the roadmap, which would see sanctions lifted against Iran in exchange for it restricting its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Iran and the U.S. have had no diplomatic relations since the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover by militant students in Tehran.

On Sunday, CBS’ “60 Minutes” aired an interview with Raisi, who said the United States is not trustworthy and demanded guarantees that Washington would not withdraw again from a nuclear deal as President Donald Trump did in 2018.

Raisi also told CBS that Iran is willing to discuss prisoner exchanges with the U.S., defended his country’s anti-Israel stance and said Tehran was committed to pursuing “justice” for the killing of a top Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in January 2020.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Iran Nuclear Deal#The General Assembly#Un General Assembly#The U N General Assembly#U N#Iranian#Unesco#Cbs
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy