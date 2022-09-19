ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cult of Mac

What we’re expecting from 2022 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max

There’s overwhelming evidence that Apple is about to reveal the M2 Pro and M2 Max, a fresh generation of high-performance processors for notebooks. These are expected to go into the next generation of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Here’s what to expect in new macOS laptops before the...
Cult of Mac

9 things you probably didn’t know about Apple Watch Ultra

The big and rugged Apple Watch Ultra is a very different beast than the “normal” Apple smartwatches that came before it. With so many new features, there’s still a lot we don’t know about it. But over the past couple of weeks, I have discovered nine...
Cult of Mac

AirPods Pro 2 can use ear tips from the original version

AirPods Pro 2 is now reaching customers and they confirm what everyone hoped: ear tips designed for the original version fit the new one. But that’s not the whole story – Apple doesn’t recommend moving tips between the two versions of its earbuds. Here’s why. AirPods...
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 Pro review: Dynamic Island and massive camera sensor offer something new

Out of the box, the new iPhone 14 Pro looks almost identical to its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro, with its frosted glass back, shiny steel band and triple-lens rear camera. But switch it on, and you immediately see an obvious difference — the new Dynamic Island, a fun, interactive UI element that alone is almost worth the upgrade. But what cinches it is the new 48MP camera sensor, which takes absolutely fantastic pictures.
Cult of Mac

This slim iPhone MagSafe wallet is also a flexible stand [Review]

The Moft Flash Wallet & Stand magnetically clings to your iPhone, giving you a place to hold your ID while also acting as a kickstand whereever you need one. I’ve used the wallet/stand for several weeks. Here’s how it stands up in everyday life. This post contains affiliate...
Cult of Mac

Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale

The Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale in over 30+ markets globally. Apple announced these products at its ‘Far out’ September 7 event. The Cupertino giant started accepting pre-orders for the AirPods Pro right after the event. The Apple Watch Ultra went up for pre-order alongside the new iPhones.
Cult of Mac

Get 1TB of lifetime cloud storage from this iCloud alternative for $112

Need more storage space? With more photos and videos to store than ever, who doesn’t? But before you upgrade your iPhone for more capacity, consider purchasing a cloud storage plan. Koofr is one of the highest-rated providers on the market, and right now, you can get lifetime storage for...
Cult of Mac

AirFly 2 wireless audio adapter makes an even better AirPods add-on

AirFly 2 from Twelve South can wirelessly connect your AirPods to any audio jack, like its predecessor. But the new version has a longer battery life, adds new volume controls and more. And it even costs less. It joins other AirFly versions that offer additional capabilities. This post contains affiliate...
Cult of Mac

Grab a 3-in-1 cable to power your Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone

Carrying a separate Apple Watch charger proves annoying when you travel. Save space in your bag or on your nightstand with this three-in-one Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone charging cable. It comes with two Lightning tips and one Apple Watch charging puck. Connect it to a power source, and it...
Cult of Mac

Good news from SCDKey: $14 Windows 10 Pro and $24 Office Pro Plus lifetime licenses just arrived!

This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by SCDKey.com. The Autumn Sale at software activation keys provider SCDKey.com offers fantastic deals on crucial Microsoft software. Better yet, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10. Plus, you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software.
