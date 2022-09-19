Elijah Moore caught 3-of-5 targets for 41 yards and rushed once for minus-6 yards in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Moore tied for third in targets and finished a distant third in yardage among all Jets in Week 2. It was an even more disappointing week for fantasy managers who drafted Moore expecting more of his breakout performances from 2021, especially with Joe Flacco at the helm who he had been a part of said breakout. Through the first two games, Moore has caught 8-of-12 targets for just 90 yards and also has minus-6 rushing yards on one attempt. It has not been an ideal start to the season for Moore’s fantasy managers but his ADP means he deserves at least one or two more weeks against a reeling Bengals’ defense that just allowed Cooper Rush to beat them. See what Week 3 brings before making a decision on Moore unless you have a clear-cut replacement.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO