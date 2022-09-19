Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
James Robinson receives 25 touches, scores touchdown in Week 2 win
James Robinson rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught 2-of-2 targets for 14 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 2. Robinson has surprisingly been the bell cow back in Jacksonville through the first two weeks. Despite being less than nine months removed from a torn Achilles’ tendon, Robinson out-touched Travis Etienne Jr. 37 to 18 through the first two weeks. Robinson has carried the ball 34 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns and added another 17 yards through the air. Fantasy managers who took a late-round flier on Robinson are reaping the rewards early on.
fantasypros.com
Breece Hall scores first touchdown in Week 2 win
Breece Hall rushed for 50 yards on seven carries and caught his only target for 10 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Hall scored his first NFL touchdown and produced his second straight double-digit fantasy performance i(n PPR formats) to begin his career. Hall has turned 23 touches into 152 yards and a touchdown through two weeks, catching 7-of-10 targets. Hall’s Week 2 touchdown capped off his day on Sunday and New York continues to waste no time getting the rookie heavily involved in the offense.
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Taylor limited to just 54 yards in Colts loss Sunday
Jonathan Taylor had nine carries for 54 yards on the ground against the Jaguars, He caught his only target for nine yards in the 24-0 loss. Taylor had a rather lacklustre performance on Sunday, however a large part of the bad outing for the running back was due to the team being in a bad game script from the get-go. Fantasy managers have nothing to worry about with the Colts RB as he is still the number one offensive asset for the team. The 23-year-old has a matchup against the Chiefs impending for Week 3, but no matter the matchup the stud needs to be started every week.
fantasypros.com
Kenny Golladay does not receive a target in Week 2
Kenny Golladay did not receive in a target in a Week 2 win over the Panthers. He was only on the field for two offensive snaps. Head coach Brian Daboll stated after the game that he is going with the guys that give him the best chance to win each week. The 28-year-old signed a mega deal with the Giants in 2021 and has underperformed. There were reports that his locker was also empty after the game, so there is probably more to come with Golladay’s status as the week progresses. The Giants take on the Cowboys in Week 3, but Golladay should not be viewed as a fantasy option right now.
fantasypros.com
Geno Smith struggles mightily in Week 2
The Seahawks lone touchdown on the afternoon came via a blocked field goal ran back to the endzone, meaning they have gone six straight quarters without scoring an offensive touchdown. It was a tough matchup, but Smith still has to move the ball at some point. He sees a more favorable matchup next week against the Falcons. If he struggles again, we could be seeing Drew Lock get an opportunity undercenter for the Seahawks.
fantasypros.com
Dalvin Cook stymied in Week 2 defeat
Dalvin Cook rushed six times for only 17 yards and caught four passes for 19 yards during Minnesota's 24-7 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia. No fantasy manager is hoping for only 36 all-purpose yards for their first-round draft pick. Through two games, Cook's performance has been disappointing, tallying only 106 yards rushing and not even close to finding the end zone. One takeaway from the MNF shellacking is that the Eagles took a dominating lead early, essentially shutting down the run game for three full quarters. Cook has a juicy Week 3 matchup against the Lions, who have allowed 304 yards and five touchdowns to running backs through two games. While the worry is understandable, he remains an RB1 for Week 3.
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa explodes for 469 yards and six touchdowns in Week 2
Tua Tagovailoa completed 36 of his 50 pass attempts for 469 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday's thrilling 42-38 win over the Ravens. He also recorded one carry for one yard. Fantasy Impact:. Tagovailoa threw for five touchdowns in the second half to rally his team to a...
fantasypros.com
Elijah Moore targeted five times in Week 2 win
Elijah Moore caught 3-of-5 targets for 41 yards and rushed once for minus-6 yards in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Moore tied for third in targets and finished a distant third in yardage among all Jets in Week 2. It was an even more disappointing week for fantasy managers who drafted Moore expecting more of his breakout performances from 2021, especially with Joe Flacco at the helm who he had been a part of said breakout. Through the first two games, Moore has caught 8-of-12 targets for just 90 yards and also has minus-6 rushing yards on one attempt. It has not been an ideal start to the season for Moore’s fantasy managers but his ADP means he deserves at least one or two more weeks against a reeling Bengals’ defense that just allowed Cooper Rush to beat them. See what Week 3 brings before making a decision on Moore unless you have a clear-cut replacement.
fantasypros.com
Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) ruled out for Week 3
Last week, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft claimed a sack. However, Cleveland surrendered 31 points to a Jets team led by Joe Flacco. The Browns have a favorable fantasy matchup this week as they take on an offense that has only scored two offensive touchdowns so far this season, but they do so without their second-best pass rusher. The defense also has allowed 383.5 yards and 27.5 points per game in two games this season. Even with a solid matchup, they are not a must-start.
fantasypros.com
Mike Evans suspended one game by NFL
The NFL has suspended Bucs WR Mike Evans for his role in an altercation with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore on Sunday. Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game, but Lattimore is not being suspended. Evans does have the ability to appeal the suspension. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy...
fantasypros.com
Michael Carter produces 50 yards in Week 2 win
Michael Carter rushed for 23 yards on seven carries and caught 5-of-5 targets for 27 yards in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Carter continues to start for New York and out-touched Breece Hall 12 to 8 but Hall out-gained him 60 to 50 and found paydirt as well. Carter will continue to split backfield worth as RB1/1A with Breece Hall but there appears to be enough fantasy production to go around so far for the Jets’ offense this season, especially as receiving backs with Joe Flacco who loves to check down to his running backs.
fantasypros.com
Matt Ryan throws three interceptions in loss to Jaguars Sunday
Matt Ryan completed 16 out of his 30 pass attempts for 195 yards versus the Jaguars. He threw three interceptions to pair with a passer rating of 34.0 en rout to the Colts' 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. Fantasy Impact:. Ryan looked all the part of an aging quarterback on...
fantasypros.com
Garrett Wilson scores twice, catches game-winner in Week 2 win
Garrett Wilson caught 8-of-14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Wilson had his breakout party in Week 2, turning a whopping 14 targets into 102 yards and two scores, including the game-winner with 22-seconds remaining, despite leaving at with an injury at one point. Wilson showed why the Jets drafted him 10th overall this year and why he is arguably the best receiver to come out of a loaded draft. Wilson clearly has a rapport with Joe Flacco, connecting on 12-of-22 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns this season with the majority of that coming in Week 2. Wilson is still available in a ton of leagues and managers should scoop him up off waivers if they are in one of those leagues. Wilson is going to be a problem for opposing defenses this season as long as he stays healthy.
fantasypros.com
Seahawks D/ST runs back a blocked field goal for a touchdown in Week 2
The Seahawks D/ST allowed 27 points on 373 total yards from scrimmage with one sack in Week 2 against the 49ers. The 49ers ran through the Seahawks for 189 yards rushing led by 84 yards on the ground by Jeff Wilson Jr. The Seattle defense did look a lot better than what the stats show with one touchdown allowed coming after a muffed punt by Tyler Lockett. The highlight came on a blocked field goal ran back for a touchdown by the Seahawks special teams for the lone score on the afternoon.
fantasypros.com
Travis Etienne Jr. sees 12 touches in Week 2 win
Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 20 yards on nine carries and caught 3-of-3 targets for 33 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 2. Etienne once again took a backseat to James Robinson in both touches and production. Fantasy managers who took Etienne expecting him to be the lead back in Jacksonville have been disappointed by James Robinson’s seemingly miraculous recovery from a torn Achilles. Etienne should have more opportunities as the season goes on but managers may want to find other options for the time being.
fantasypros.com
Equanimeous St. Brown leads Bears with 39 receiving yards in Week 2
Equanimeous St. Brown caught a 30-yard pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' opening touchdown drive. He finished with two catches for 39 yards on four targets in the 27-10 loss. Fantasy Impact:. Through two games, St. Brown leads the Bears in receiving (which isn't saying much) with 57 yards...
fantasypros.com
Los Angeles Rams D/ST holds on for the win in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams D/ST recorded two interceptions, one fumble recovery, three sacks, and allowed 27 points in a win over Atlanta in Week 2. The Rams D/ST had a better showing in Week 2 than the stat sheet shows. The Falcons offense was afforded a short field on one of Matt Stafford’s interceptions and the Cooper Kupp fumble. The Rams’ D/ST was able to keep the Falcons’ running game in check for a 3.3 average yards per carry and held Marcus Marriott to under 200 yards passing. The Rams will have a though task in Week 3 when they take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
