MADISON, Wis. – Anna Kittelson tied her career low with a 70 during her final round as the Delaware women's golf team finished in ninth place at the Badger Invitational. The Blue Hens posted their lowest team round of the tournament with a 292 on Tuesday, finishing ninth of out 13 squads with an 889 total. Nebraska captured the team title with an 863 score, while Old Dominion and Notre Dame tied for second at 874.

