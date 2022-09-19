ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob in Florida
1d ago

Princess Anne is the hardest working and among the most modest of the Royal Family. She is unstuffy and was extremely close to the queen her entire life. She deported herself perfectly during the past two weeks and was with the queen along with Charles when she died. A very admirable person.

Michelle Kirkendall
2d ago

I've often wondered, how is there such a thing as being "royal"? The Windsors are really a business; going back a thousand years! The "royal" tag is a mystery. Many titles they have given themselves. I guess, being "royal" is one of them!

3
The List

The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan

The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
Prince Andrew
Prince Philip
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
RadarOnline

An Emotional Meghan Markle Cries While Sitting Behind Kate For Queen’s Funeral Service

Meghan Markle put her emotions on display during the funeral service for the late Queen Elizabeth II, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dressed in all black, the Duchess of Sussex was stoic during the procession of the Queen’s casket into Westminster Abbey.During the somber moment, Meghan stood beside Camilla, the Queen consort, and Kate Middleton and her two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Dabbing a handkerchief to her cheek, she appeared to be wiping away tears. The tearful display continued throughout the service.In the second row of pews, Prince Harry and Meghan sat behind the Royal family, in yet another...
HollywoodLife

Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral

Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
Daily Mail

Sisters in law and in grief: Sophie Wessex comforts grieving Princess Anne as they watch the Queen's coffin arriving in Edinburgh to rest in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after Princess Royal escorted hearse from Balmoral

The Countess of Wessex was pictured comforting Princess Anne yesterday as members of the royal family watched Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrive in Edinburgh to lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight. Sophie, 57, the wife of the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, 58, was seen placing her...
The Independent

Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
The Independent

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
