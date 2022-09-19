Read full article on original website
India's RBI announces 500 billion rupee overnight repo
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
Switzerland signs contract for 36 US fighter jets
Switzerland signed a controversial contract on Monday to buy 36 US F-35 stealth fighter jets at a cost of more than six billion francs ($6.2 billion). The selection of the F-35 by the Swiss government in June 2021 sparked some controversy, particularly in light of the cost-overruns of the fighter programme in the United States.
Indian political party issues denial after reports inebriated state leader was deplaned in Germany
The chief minister of India’s Punjab state is at the center of a controversy after opposition political parties alleged that the politician was deplaned from a Lufthansa plane in Germany as he was inebriated.Bhagwant Mann from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was in Germany for a scheduled trip from 11 September to 18 September to meet foreign investors.The trip was his first foreign visit since becoming chief minister of the border state earlier this year.On Monday, opposition leaders accused Mr Mann of delaying the Lufthansa flight bound for Delhi due to his inebriation.In a tweet Sukhbir Singh Badal, member...
US and Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait after Biden vows to defend island
US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday following weekend remarks from President Joe Biden that the US would defend Taiwan in the event it is attacked by China.
US News and World Report
Analysis-As Putin Escalates Ukraine War, China Stands Awkwardly by Him
(Reuters) - Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his "old friend" Vladimir Putin, even as the Russian leader's decision to send thousands more troops to Ukraine and his nuclear threats strain Beijing's "no limits" partnership with Moscow, experts said. China will instead dig in on its awkward stance of calling...
Will China’s plan for a ‘green silk road’ live up to environmental promises?
In July 2019, China rolled out the red carpet for the Bangladeshi prime minister, Sheikh Hasina. Flown to Beijing by the Chinese government, she was greeted with an honour guard and banquet and received by the president, Xi Jinping, and the prime minister, Li Keqiang. Three days later, she returned to her capital, Dhaka, with nine agreements worth billions of dollars to build power plants and provide other development assistance.
India condemns community violence in Leicester after 15 arrested
India has condemned the community violence that rocked Leicester over the weekend.Police made several arrests after disturbances broke out at what the force termed “an unplanned protest” on Saturday.Fifteen people were then detained on Sunday evening in east Leicester “to deter further disorder”.The violence came amid tension between mainly young men from the Hindu and Muslim communities in the East Midlands city.Additional officers had been on patrol in the area in recent weeks after a number of incidents of disorder following an Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan.In a tweet on Monday, India’s High Commission in the UK...
Yiyun Li: ‘I’m not that nice friendly Chinese lady who writes… Being subversive is important to me’
In 2005, a new literary star emerged with a collection of short stories that immediately started to hoover up awards. Yiyun Li was a 33-year-old science graduate of Peking University, a former maths prodigy who had emigrated from China to the US to study immunology and had taken up creative writing in an effort to improve her English. Within two years, she had been listed as one of Granta’s 21 best young American novelists, without actually having published a novel, and two of the stories from A Thousand Years of Good Prayers had been made into films by the Chinese American director Wayne Wang.
Indian government accused of ceding land in Himalayas to China
Indian people living near the country’s disputed Himalayan border with China have accused their government of giving away swathes of land after both sides agreed to withdraw troops from some contested areas and create buffer zones. Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troops, who have been locked in a...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong to Scrap Hotel Quarantine for Travellers From Early Oct -Media
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong will scrap its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from early October, more than 2-1/2 years after it was first adopted, news portal HK01 said on Thursday, citing unidentified sources. The move is set to be announced next week, it added. The city's...
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla's Order Backlog Is Declining
A new analysis of Tesla's order backlog and wait times reveals that we might already be past the peak. According to Troy Teslike, Tesla's estimated order backlog as of August 31 was roughly 414,000 cars, which equals about 102 days of production. The numbers are based on carefully tracked Tesla-related stats (production volume, average wait times).
US News and World Report
Oil Rises on Rebounding Chinese Demand, Geopolitical Risks
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose on Thursday as the prospect of higher Chinese demand and heightened geopolitical risks outweighed recession fears after a flurry of central bank interest rate hikes, including from the Bank of England. Brent crude futures were up 70 cents, or 0.78%, to $90.53 per barrel by 1054...
US aircraft carrier to visit S. Korea amid N. Korean threats
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier...
Drones Teamed With Manned Aircraft Will Help Counter China: Pacific Air Forces Chief
Northrop GrummanPairing manned and unmanned aircraft will present China with multiple dilemmas, the head of U.S. Air Forces Pacific says.
Net zero investor group members set more short-term emissions targets
Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) said on Tuesday that nearly two thirds of its members had set short-term goals to cut portfolio emissions in line with capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius as "the clock is ticking" on climate change.
US News and World Report
Putin Mobilises More Troops for Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail", Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal. The euro tumbled to a two-week low against the dollar, European stock markets...
Bentley Systems Announces the Finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awardsin Infrastructure. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Eleven independent jury panels selected the 36 finalists from over 300 nominations submitted by more than 180 organizations from 47 countries encompassing 12 categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005774/en/ Images of the finalists in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. (Photo: Business Wire)
US-China semiconductor battle: Second and third order consequences
Why it matters: Earlier this month, the US government blocked the sale of specific chips to anyone in China. We see this as an important change by the government in the tactics they are deploying. The United States has gone from blocking specific companies in China, to blocking all companies and focusing on specific products. This is a big change, and opens up the question -- what exactly are they hoping to achieve? This matters obviously in that it can help us predict the outcome, but we increasingly hold the view that the government may not have entirely thought through how this will ultimately play out.
US News and World Report
G7 Countries Agree on Unity in Ukraine Support -Japan Foreign Minister
TOKYO (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies confirmed in a meeting in New York on Wednesday their cooperation in extending support for Ukraine, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said. The statement of support follows President Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia will enact its first...
