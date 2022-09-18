Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
US News and World Report
Coal Rush! Energy Crisis Fires Global Hunt for Polluting Fuel
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring...
US News and World Report
China Lodges Complaint After Biden Says U.S. Would Defend Taiwan in a Chinese Invasion
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Apple is raising prices on App Store across multiple countries in Asia and Europe
While the firm didn’t specify the reason behind this, it is likely to counter weak local currencies against the dollar. The percentage hike varies across regions. For example, prices in South Korea have been hiked by 20% to 25%; in Japan, they have been raised by 30% to 35%; and in regions that use Euro, the hike is around 8% to 10%. This may vary based on different tiers, though.
US News and World Report
Russian Mobilization Hikes Urgency of Oil Price Cap -Ukrainian Presidential Advisor
BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's first mobilization since World War Two makes more urgent the need for a cap on Russian oil prices to cut off the "blood money" supporting its war in Ukraine, a senior economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Reuters. Separately, Oleg Ustenko criticized updated European...
Apple Insider
One in four iPhones could be made in India by 2025
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is reportedly planning to shift a quarter of its iPhone production to India by 2025, as the company looks to diversify its supply chain and not rely so heavily on China.
BBC
iPhone 14: India man flies to Dubai to buy Apple gadget early
A man from the southern Indian state of Kerala travelled thousands of miles to Dubai to buy the latest iPhone, hours before it went on sale in India. Dheeraj Palliyil flew abroad to buy the iPhone 14 Pro last week in a bid to become one of the first few in the world to own the new phone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
India's RBI Announces 500 Billion Rupee Overnight Repo
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. "On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22," RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
South Korean, Japanese Leaders Meet, Agree on Need to Improve Ties -Yonhap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held the first one-on-one talks between their countries' leaders since 2019 on Wednesday and agreed on the need to improve relations by resolving pending issues, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. The meeting took place in...
US News and World Report
European Business Group Warns of Loss of Confidence in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A top European industry group warned on Wednesday that firms were losing confidence in China and that its standing as an investment destination was being eroded, citing its "inflexible and inconsistently implemented" COVID policy as a key factor. The European Chamber of Commerce published the warnings in...
US News and World Report
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Diagnosed With COVID After Attending Funeral
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday. The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week. She attended the Queen...
TechCrunch
Apple to move 25% iPhone production to India by 2025, 20% iPad and Apple Watch to Vietnam, analysts say
In a report they sent to clients Wednesday, JP Morgan analysts said Apple will move 5% of global iPhone 14 production to India by late 2022, and expand its manufacturing capacity in the country to produce 25% of all iPhones by 2025. Vietnam, on the other hand, will contribute 20%...
'Bye China': Apple Shifting Substantial iPhone Production To India Over 3 Years
Apple Inc AAPL may start manufacturing one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, J.P.Morgan analysts said, as it strived to migrate some production away from China amid mounting geopolitical tensions and strict COVID-19 lockdowns in the country. J.P. Morgan had an Overweight and $200 price target on Apple....
US News and World Report
Finland Says It Closely Monitors Russia After Mobilisation
OSLO (Reuters) - Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday. "Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. "Our defence forces...
Comments / 0